We monitor the draft history of HBCU players in the National Football League from 1970-1975, which includes notable athletes like Walter Payton.

The turn of the 1970's was a seminal moment for HBCU players who were selected to go to the next level. The late '60s and early '70's saw the formation of all-time great HBCU teams such as the 1974 Jackson State squad led by Robert Hill. That team featured three future Pro Football Hall of Famers in Walter Payton, Jackie Slater, and Robert Brazile. Two of the three (Payton and Brazile) went on to be drafted only two picks a part in the first round of the 1975 NFL Draft.

Even more phenomenally, the five-year period of 1970-1975 saw the first HBCU football player ever selected first overall in the 1974 NFL draft. Ed “Too Tall” Jones out of Tennessee State made history, showcasing the talent that HBCUs provided. We continue our review of HBCU players selected in the NFL draft from 1970-1975.

It is worth mentioning that some players on the list attended Bishop College, an HBCU located in Marshall, Texas, which unfortunately closed its doors in 1988.

1970

1970: Ken Burrough, Texas Southern, WR (New Orleans Saints, Round 1, Pick 10) 1970: Doug Wilkerson, North Carolina Central, G (Houston Oilers, Round 1, Pick 14) 1970: Raymond Chester, Morgan State, TE (Oakland Raiders, Round 1, Pick 24) 1970: Ray Jones, Southern, DB (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 2, Pick 34) 1970: Donnie Williams, Prairie View A&M, WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 2, Pick 35) 1970: Joe Jones, Tennessee St., DE (Cleveland Browns, Round 2, Pick 36) 1970: Alden Roche, Southern, DE (Denver Broncos, Round 2, Pick 37) 1970: Bill Dusenbery, Johnson C. Smith, RB (Houston Oilers, Round 2, Pick 40) 1970: Rich Caster, Jackson St., TE (New York Jets, Round 2, Pick 46) 1970: Mel Blount, Southern, DB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 3, Pick 53) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1970: Glenn Alexander, Grambling St., WR (Buffalo Bills, Round 3, Pick 67) 1970: Jim Mitchell, Virginia State, DE (Detroit Lions, Round 3, Pick 71) 1970: Are Person, Morgan State, TE (Baltimore Colts, Round 3, Pick 74) 1970: Gerald Irons, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, LB (Oakland Raiders, Round 3, Pick 76) 1970: David Hadley, Alcorn, DB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 3, Pick 78) 1970: Mel Blount, Southern, DB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 3, Pick 53) 1970: Jerry Gantt, North Carolina Central, T (Buffalo Bills, Round 4, Pick 82) 1970: Paul Reed, Johnson C. Smith, T (Atlanta Falcons, Round 4, Pick 84) 1970: Joe Stephen, Jackson St., G (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 4, Pick 85) 1970: Delles Howell, Grambling St., DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 4, Pick 88) 1970: Ken Ellis, Southern, DB (Green Bay Packers, Round 4, Pick 93) 1970: Cliff McClain, South Carolina St., RB (New York Jets, Round 5, Pick 108) 1970: Manny Sistrunk, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, DT (Washington Redskins, Round 5, Pick 114) 1970: Claude Brumfield, Tennessee St., G (New York Giants, Round 5, Pick 117) 1970: Pettus Farrar, Norfolk St., RB (San Diego Chargers, Round 5, Pick 119) 1970: Billy Newsome, Grambling St., DE (Baltimore Colts, Round 5, Pick 122) 1970: Art Laster, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, T (Oakland Raiders, Round 5, Pick 128) 1070: Benny Johnson, Johnson C. Smith, DB (Houston Oilers, Round 6, Pick 144) 1970: Alvin Wyatt, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Oakland Raiders, Round 6, Pick 154) 1970: Clarence Kegler, South Carolina St., T (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 6, Pick 155) 1970: Odell Lawson, Langston, RB (Boston Patriots, Round 7, Pick 160) 1970: Lemar Parrish, Lincoln University of Missouri, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 7, Pick 163) 1970: Jim Williams, Virginia State, DB (New York Jets, Round 7, Pick 176) 1970: Narvel Chavers, Jackson St., RB (Miami Dolphins, Round 8, Pick 185) 1970: Larry Estes, Alcorn, DE (New Orleans Saints, Round 8, Pick 192) 1970: Lew Porter, Southern, WR (Denver Broncos, Round 8, Pick 208) 1970: Hubert Ginn, Florida A&M, RB (Miami Dolphins, Round 9, Pick 211) 1970: Dave Washington, Alcorn, LB (Denver Broncos, Round 9, Pick 219) 1970: Charley Blossom, Texas Southern, DE (Houston Oilers, Round 9, Pick 222) 1970: Maurice Fullerton, Tuskegee, DT (Denver Broncos, Round 10, Pick 247) 1970: Terry Williams, Grambling St., RB (Buffalo Bills, Round 11, Pick 265) 1970: Sam Wallace, Grambling St., LB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 11, Pick 266) 1970: Mack Alston, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, TE (Washington Redskins, Round 11, Pick 277) 1970: Roger Laird, Detroit Lions, DB (Detroit Lions, Round 11, Pick 279) 1970: Bill O’Neal, Grambling St., RB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 11, Pick 285) 1970: Robert Jones, Grambling St., DT (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 12, Pick 293) 1970: Willie Davenport, Southern, DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 12, Pick 296) 1970: Richard Dawkins, Johnson C. Smith,TE (Houston Oilers, Round 12, Pick 299) 1970: James Holland, Jackson St., DB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 12, Pick 311) 1970: Ralph Miller, Alabama State, TE (New Orleans Saints, Round 13, Pick 322) 1970: Melvin Jones, Florida A&M, WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 13, Pick 334) 1970: Bert Askson, Texas Southern, DE (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 14, Pick 340) 1970: Bill Costen, Morris Brown, T (Buffalo Bills, Round 14, Pick 342) 1970: Joe Johnson, Johnson C. Smith, WR (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 14, Pick 344) 1970: Tyrone Caldwell, South Carolina St., DT (San Diego Chargers, Round 14, Pick 354) 1970: Julian Martin, North Carolina Central, WR (Dallas Cowboys, Round 14, Pick 361) 1970: Kent Schoolfield, Florida A&M, WR (Boston Patriots, Round 15, Pick 368) 1970: Marvin Weeks, Alcorn, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 15, Pick 372) 1970: Phillip Gary, Kentucky State, DE (Baltimore Colts, Round 15, Pick 382) 1970: Charlie Williams, Tennessee St., G (Miami Dolphins, Round 16, Pick 393) 1970: Otis McDaniel, Tuskegee, DE (Boston Patriots, Round 16, Pick 395) 1970: Produs Perkins, Livingstone, DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 16, Pick 399) 1970: Cliff Gaspar, Grambling St., DT (New Orleans Saints, Round 16, Pick 400) 1970: Harry Key, Mississippi Valley State, TE (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 17, Pick 415) 1970: George Myles, Morris Brown, DT (Miami Dolphins, Round 17, Pick 419) 1970: Walter Breaux, Grambling St., DT (New York Giants, Round 17, Pick 429) 1970: Rayford Jenkins, Alcorn, DB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 17, Pick 442)

1971

1971: Richard Harris, Grambling St., DE (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 1, Pick 5) 1971: Frank Lewis, Grambling St., WR (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 1, Pick 8) 1971: Isiah Robertson, Southern, LB (Los Angeles Rams, Round 1, Pick 10) 1971: Vern Holland, Tennessee St., T (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 1, Pick 15) 1971: Julius Adams, Texas Southern, DE (New England Patriots, Round 2, Pick 27) 1971: Sam Holden, Grambling St., T (New Orleans Saints, Round 2, Pick 31) 1971: Scott Lewis, Grambling St., DE (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 2, Pick 42) 1971: Virgil Robinson, Grambling St., RB (Green Bay Packers, Round 2, Pick 46) 1971: Ike Thomas, Bishop College, DB (Dallas Cowboys, Round 2, Pick 51) 1971: Bivian Lee, Prairie View A&M, DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 3, Pick 54) 1971: Steve Davis, Delaware State, RB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 3, Pick 60) 1971: Tony McGee, Bishop College, DE (Los Angeles Rams, Round 3, Pick 64) 1971: Eddie Hackett, Alcorn, WR (Minnesota Vikings, Round 3, Pick 76) 1971: Joe Carter, Grambling St., TE (Dallas Cowboys, Round 4, Pick 80) 1971: Cleo Johnson, Alcorn, DB (Denver Broncos, Round 4, Pick 87) 1971: Dee Martin, Kentucky State, DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 4, Pick 91) 1971: Larry Woods, Tennessee St., DT (Detroit Lions, Round 4, Pick 100) 1971: Willie Armstrong, Grambling St., RB (Houston Oilers, Round 5, Pick 109) 1971: Art May, Tuskegee, DE (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 5, Pick 110) 1971: Ray Jarvis, Norfolk St., WR (Atlanta Falcons, Round 5, Pick 111) 1971: Mel Holmes, North Carolina A&T, G (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 5, Pick 112) 1971: Donnell Smith, Southern, DE (Green Bay Packers, Round 5, Pick 116) 1971: Willie Alexander, Alcorn, DB (Houston Oilers, Round 6, Pick 134) 1971: Jacob Mayes, Tennessee St., RB (San Diego Chargers, Round 6, Pick 143) 1971: Harold Carmichael, Southern, WR (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 7, Pick 161) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1971: Willie Germany, Morgan State, DB (Washington Redskins, Round 7, Pick 165) 1971: Dave Davis, Tennessee St., WR (Green Bay Packers, Round 7, Pick 168) 1971: Neal Craig, Fisk, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 7, Pick 171) 1971: Larry Watson, Morgan State, T (Houston Oilers, Round 7, Pick 174) 1971: James Johnson, Bishop College, (Green Bay Packers, Round 7, Pick 175) 1971: Louis Ross, South Carolina St., DE (Buffalo Bills, Round 8, Pick 183) 1971: Larry Crowe, Texas Southern, RB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 8, Pick 184) 1971: Roy Kirksey, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, G (New York Jets, Round 8, Pick 188) 1971: Jimmy Elder, Southern, DB (New Orleans Saints, Round 8, Pick 194) 1971: Fred Herring, Tennessee St., DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 8, Pick 197) 1971: Ernie Holmes, Texas Southern, DT (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 8, Pick 203) 1971: John Fairley, Johnson C. Smith, DE (Minnesota Vikings, Round 8, Pick 208) 1971: Floyd Rice, Alcorn, LB (Houston Oilers, Round 9, Pick 212) 1971: Alvin Griffin, Tuskegee, WR (Atlanta Falcons, Round 9, Pick 215) 1971: Russell Price, North Carolina Central, DE (Houston Oilers, Round 10, Pick 237) 1971: Bill West, Tennessee St., DB (Oakland Raiders, Round 10, Pick 238) 1971: Sonny Davis, Tennessee St., RB (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 11, Pick 264) 1971: Larry Shears, Lincoln University Of Missouri, DB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 11, Pick 267) 1971: Don Pinson, Tennessee St., DB (San Diego Chargers, Round 11, Pick 273) 1971: Nate Allen, Texas Southern, DB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 11, Pick 276) 1971: Ernest Bonwell, Lane College, DT (Dallas Cowboys, Round 11, Pick 285) 1971: Rich Sowells, Alcorn, DB (New York Jets, Round 12, Pick 292) 1971: Ronnie Lowe, Fort Valley State, WR (Atlanta Falcons, Round 12, Pick 293) 1971: Leroy Byars, Alcorn, RB (Miami Dolphins, Round 12, Pick 307) 1971: Lewis Swain, Alabama A&M, DB (New England Patriots, Round 13, Pick 313) 1971: Al Young, South Carolina St., WR (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 13, Pick 320) 1971: Lonnie Hepburn, Texas Southern, DB (Miami Dolphins, Round 13, Pick 333) 1971: James Ford, Texas Southern, RB (Dallas Cowboys, Round 13, Pick 377) 1971: Alfred Sykes, Florida A&M, WR (New England Patriots, Round 14, Pick 339) 1971: Edward O’Daniel, Texas Southern, DE (San Diego Chargers, Round 14, Pick 351) 1971: Irvin Mallory, Virginia Union, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 14, Pick 353) 1971: Ed Fisher, Prairie View A&M, G (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 15, Pick 367) 1971: Larry James, Norfolk St., RB (Denver Broncos, Round 15, Pick 373) 1971: Moses Denson, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, RB (Houston Oilers, Round 16, Pick 393) 1971: Ronald Leigh, Edward Waters, DE (New England Patriots, Round 17, Pick 417) 1971: Willie Martin, Johnson C. Smith, RB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 17, Pick 423) 1971: Travis Hill, Prairie View A&M, DB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 17, Pick 431) 1971: Preston Watkins, Bluefield, WR (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 17, Pick 433) 1971: Coleman Zeno, Grambling St., WR (New York Giants, Round 17, Pick 434) 1971: Joe Sweet, Tennessee St., WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 17, Pick 435) 1971: Leroy Charlton, Florida A&M, DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 17, Pick 438)

1972

1972: Jerome Barkum, Jackson St., TE (New York Jets, Round 1, Pick 9) 1972: Clifford Brooks, Tennessee St., DB (Cleveland Browns, Round 2, Pick 45) 1972: John Mendenhall, Grambling St., DT (New York Giants, Round 3, Pick 55) 1972: Mel Lunsford, Central State, DE (Oakland Raiders, Round 3, Pick 72) 1972: Jubilee Dunbar, Southern, WR (San Francisco 49ers, Round 3, Pick 71) 1972: Solomon Freelon, Grambling St., G (Houston Oilers, Round 3, Pick 75) 1972: Andrew Howard, Grambling St., DT (Atlanta Falcons, Round 4, Pick 94) 1972: Mike Coleman, Knoxville College, DE (New Orleans Saints, Round 4, Pick 101) 1972: Leon Garror, Alcorn, DB (Buffalo Bills, Round 5, Pick 105) 1972: Bob Penchion, Alcorn, G (Buffalo Bills, Round 5, Pick 108) 1972: Ron Bolton, Norfolk St., DB (New England Patriots, Round 5, Pick 124) 1972: Harry Gooden, Alcorn, DE (San Diego Chargers, Round 5, Pick 130) 1972: Nathaniel Ross, Bethune-Cookman, DB (Green Bay Packers, Round 6, Pick 138) 1972: Eddie Herbert, Texas Southern, DT (Los Angeles Rams, Round 6, Pick 151) 1972: Council Rudolph, Kentucky State, DE (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 7, Pick 160) 1972: Robert Kelly, Jackson St., DB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 7, Pick 168) 1972: John Sykes, Morgan State, WR (Baltimore Colts, Round 7, Pick 169) 1972: Ed Hardy, Jackson St., G (San Francisco 49ers, Round 7, Pick 175) 1972: Don Wesley, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, T (Cleveland Browns, Round 7, Pick 174) 1972: Jim Osborne, Southern, DT (Chicago Bears, Round 7, Pick 182) 1972: Henry Brandon, Southern, RB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 8, Pick 198) 1972: Moses Denson, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, RB (Washington Redskins, Round 8, Pick 203) 1972: Ralph Coleman, North Carolina A&T, LB (Dallas Cowboys, Round 8, Pick 208) 1972: Ed Richardson, Southern, RB (New York Giants, Round 9, Pick 211) 1972: Charles Goodrum, Florida A&M, G (Minnesota Vikings, Round 9, Pick 232) 1972: Maurice Taylor, Morgan State, DB (Buffalo Bills, Round 10, Pick 235) 1972: Richard Wilkins, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, DE (Denver Broncos, Round 10, Pick 239) 1972: Willie Aldridge, South Carolina St., RB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 10, Pick 258) 1972: Robert Stevenson, Tennessee St., LB (New York Jets, Round 11, Pick 268) 1972: Ed Wimberly, Jackson St., DB (Chicago Bears, Round 11, Pick 272) 1972: Joe Gilliam, Tennessee St., QB (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 11, Pick 273) 1972: Jack Phillips, Grambling St., WR (Atlanta Falcons, Round 11, Pick 275) 1972: Willie McKelton, Southern, DB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 11, Pick 284) 1972: Lonnie Leonard, North Carolina A&T, DE (Dallas Cowboys, Round 11, Pick 286) 1972: Willie Rodgers, Kentucky State, RB (Houston Oilers, Round 12, Pick 290) 1972: Tommy Gay, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, DT (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 12, Pick 291) 1972: Franklin Roberts, Alcorn, RB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 13, Pick 336) 1972: James Evans, South Carolina St., LB (New York Giants, Round 14, Pick 339) 1972: Larry Brooks, Virginia State, DT (Los Angeles Rams, Round 14, Pick 355) 1972: Hosea Minnieweather, Jackson St., DT (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 15, Pick 366) 1972: Charles Neugent, Tuskegee, DB (San Diego Chargers, Round 15, Pick 376) 1972: Oscar Jenkins, Virginia Union, DB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 15, Pick 379) 1972: Charles Burrell, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, DT (Green Bay Packers, Round 16, Pick 398) 1972: Ron Davis, Virginia State, G (San Francisco 49ers, Round 16, Pick 408) 1972: Willie Wright, North Carolina A&T, TE (Oakland Raiders, Round 16, Pick 410) 1972: LaVerne Dickinson, Southern, DB (Chicago Bears, Round 17, Pick 427) 1972: Ken Gamble, Fayetteville State, P (New York Jets, Round 17, Pick 429) 1972: Luther Palmer, Virginia Union, TE (Los Angeles Rams, Round 17, Pick 433) 1972: Ted Alexander, Langston, RB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 17, Pick 435) 1972: Ted Washington, Mississippi Valley State, LB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 17, Pick 439) 1972: Alfonso Cain, Bethune-Cookman, DT (Dallas Cowboys, Round 17, Pick 442)

1973

1973: Mike Holmes, Texas Southern, DB (San Francisco 49ers, Round 1, Pick 18) 1973: Barney Chavous, South Carolina St., DE (Denver Broncos, Round 2, Pick 36) 1973: Robert Woods, Tennessee St., T (New York Jets, Round 2, Pick 38) 1973: Charles Davis, Alcorn, RB (New England Patriots, Round 3, Pick 73) 1973: Leon Gray, Jackson St., T (Miami Dolphins, Round 3, Pick 78) 1973: Jim Thaxton, Tennessee St., TE (San Diego Chargers, Round 4, Pick 84) 1973: Ollie Smith, Tennessee St., WR (Baltimore Colts, Round 4, Pick 85) 1973: Donnie Walker, Central State, DB (Buffalo Bills, Round 4, Pick 87) 1973: Terry Nelson, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, TE (Los Angeles Rams, Round 4, Pick 99) 1973: Charles McTorry, Tennessee St., DB (Denver Broncos, Round 5, Pick 113) 1973: Willie McGee, Alcorn, WR (San Diego Chargers, Round 5, Pick 123) 1973: Louis Neal, Prairie View A&M, WR (Oakland Raiders, Round 5, Pick 124) 1973: Wallace Francis, University Of Arkansas At Pine Bluff, WR (Buffalo Bills, Round 5, Pick 110) 1973: Ron Mayo, Morgan State, TE (Houston Oilers, Round 6, Pick 131) 1973: Jason Caldwell, North Carolina Central, WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 6, Pick 141) 1973: Bob Jones, Virginia Union, DB (CIN, Round 6, Pick 146) 1973: Van Green, Shaw, DB (Cleveland Browns, Round 6, Pick 150) 1973: John Andrews, Morgan State, DE (Detroit Lions, Round 7, Pick 175) 1973: Will Wynn, Tennessee St., DE (Philadelphia Eagles, Round 7, Pick 159) 1973: Nate Dorsey, Mississippi Valley State, WR (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 7, Pick 180) 1973: Hise Austin, Prairie View A&M, DB (Green Bay Packers, Round 8, Pick 202) 1973: Bracey Bonham, North Carolina Central, G (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 9, Pick 232) 1973: Lee Fobbs, Grambling St., RB (Buffalo Bills, Round 8, Pick 19) 1973: Jeff Horsley, North Carolina Central, RB (New Orleans Saints, Round 10, Pick 237) 1973: Matthew Reed, Grambling St., QB (Buffalo Bills, Round 10, Pick 240) 1973: Leo Allen, Tuskegee, RB (Oakland Raiders, Round 10, Pick 257) 1973: Jeff Inmon, North Carolina Central, RB (Los Angeles Rams, Round 11, Pick 271) 1973: William Wideman, North Carolina A&T, DT (New York Giants, Round 11, Pick 275) 1973: William Montgomery, Morehouse, DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 11, Pick 277) 1973: Boobie Clark, Bethune-Cookman, RB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 12, Pick 302) 1973: Larry Pettus, Tennessee St., T (San Francisco 49ers, Round 12, Pick 305) 1973: Alfred Reese, Tennessee St., RB (San Diego Chargers, Round 13, Pick 318) 1973: Rod Milburn, Southern, WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 13, Pick 323) 1973: Clifton Davis, Alcorn, RB (New York Giants, Round 13, Pick 328) 1973: Eddie Bishop, Southern, DB (Minnesota Vikings, Round 14, Pick 352) 1973: Albert White, Fort Valley State, WR (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 14, Pick 354) 1973: Mahlon Williams, North Carolina Central, TE (NYJ, Round 15, Pick 378) 1973: Walt Baisy, Grambling St., LB (DAL, Round 15, Pick 385) 1973: Condie Pugh, Norfolk St., RB (NWE, Round 15, Pick 368) 1973: Oliver Ross, Alabama A&M, RB (Denver Broncos, Round 16, Pick 398) 1973: Larry Smiley, Texas Southern, DE (Minnesota Vikings, Round 16, Pick 402) 1973: James Jackson, Norfolk St., DE (Miami Dolphins, Round 16, Pick 416) 1973: Bobby Garner, Winston-Salem St., TE (New Orleans Saints, Round 17, Pick 418) 1973: John Billizon, Grambling St., DE (New York Giants, Round 17, Pick 430) 1973: Harold Sampson, Southern, DT (Green Bay Packers, Round 17, Pick 436) 1973: Charlie Wade, Tennessee St., WR (Miami Dolphins, Round 17, Pick 442)

*Blenda Gay, Fayetteville State, DE (Oakland Raiders, Round 1, Pick 1) (Was Selected In Supplemental Draft)

1974

1974: Ed “Too Tall” Jones, Tennessee State, DE (Dallas Cowboys, Round 1, Pick 1) (Highest Drafted NFL Player Ever) 1974: Waymond Bryant, Tennessee St., LB (Chicago Bears, Round 1, Pick 4) 1974: Henry Lawrence, Florida A&M, T (Oakland Raiders, Round 1, Pick 19) 1974: Don Reese, Jackson St., DT (Miami Dolphins, Round 1, Pick 26) 1974: John Holland, Tennessee St., WR (Minnesota Vikings, Round 2, Pick 29) 1974: Greg Kindle, Tennessee St., G (St. Louis Cardinals, Round 2, Pick 33) 1974: Carl Wafer, Tennessee St., DE (Denver Broncos, Round 2, Pick 42) 1974: Billy Howard, Alcorn, DE (Detroit Lions, Round 2, Pick 39) 1974: Billy Corbett, Johnson C. Smith, T (Cleveland Browns, Round 2, Pick 40) 1974: Godwin Turk, Southern, LB (New York Jets, Round 3, Pick 58) 1974: Mo Spencer, North Carolina Central, DB (Atlanta Falcons, Round 3, Pick 71) 1974: Roscoe Word, Jackson St., DB (New York Jets, Round 3, Pick 74) 1974: John Stallworth, Alabama A&M, WR (Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 4, Pick 82) (Hall Of Famer, Pro Bowler) 1974: Charlie Battle, Grambling St., LB (New England Patriots, Round 5, Pick 124) 1974: Ken Payne, Langston, WR (Green Bay Packers, Round 6, Pick 142) 1974: Jim Davis, Alcorn, G (Detroit Lions, Round 6, Pick 143) 1974: Jim Wolf, Prairie View A&M, DT (PIT, Round 6, Pick 149) 1974: Bill Bryant, Grambling St., DB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 6, Pick 153) 1974: Leonard Fairley, Alcorn, DB (Houston Oilers, Round 7, Pick 157) 1974: Ezil Bibbs, Grambling St., DE (NYG, Round 8, Pick 184) 1974: Greg Latta, Morgan State, TE (Baltimore Colts, Round 8, Pick 188) 1974: Melvin Baker, Texas Southern, WR (Miami Dolphins, Round 8, Pick 208) 1974: John McDaniel, Lincoln University of Missouri, WR (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 8, Pick 202) 1974: Bill Dulin, Johnson C. Smith, T (Dallas Cowboys, Round 9, Pick 230) 1974: Charlie Johnson, Southern, DB (DEN, Round 10, Pick 248) 1974: Chris Arnold, Virginia State, DB (Oakland Raiders, Round 10, Pick 253) 1974: Bobby Brooks, Bishop College, DB (New York Giants, Round 11, Pick 263) 1974: Harold Hart, Texas Southern, RB (Oakland Raiders, Round 11, Pick 279) 1974: Larry Cameron, Alcorn, LB (Denver Broncos, Round 12, Pick 301) 1974: Ron McNeil, North Carolina Central, DE (Cleveland Browns, Round 12, Pick 302) 1974: John Tate, Jackson St., LB (New York Jets, Round 13, Pick 318) 1974: John Clerkley, Fort Valley State, DT (Denver Broncos, Round 13, Pick 326) 1974: Norm Romagnoli, Kentucky State, LB (Kansas City Chiefs, Round 13, Pick 328) 1974: Ed Gatewood, Tennessee St., LB (Buffalo Bills, Round 13, Pick 331) 1974: Andrew Neloms, Kentucky State, DT (Green Bay Packers, Round 14, Pick 350) 1974: Mike Hayes, Virginia State, T (New York Giants, Round 14, Pick 340) 1974: Ananias Carson, Langston, WR (Los Angeles Rams, Round 14, Pick 362) 1974: Oliver Alexander, Grambling St., TE (Chicago Bears, Round 15, Pick 368) 1974: Willie Brister, Southern, TE (New York Jets, Round 15, Pick 370) 1974: Jessie Wolf, Prairie View A&M, DT (Miami Dolphins, Round 16, Pick 416) 1974: Boyd Brown, Alcorn, TE (Denver Broncos, Round 17, Pick 432) 1974: Jim Smith, North Carolina Central, RB (Cincinnati Bengals, Round 17, Pick 439) 1974: Ken Dickerson, Tuskegee, DB (Miami Dolphins, Round 17, Pick 442)

1975