HBCU presidents in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) are sponsoring a proposal to allow a Week 0 football game to be played. The two historically black conferences are joined by the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), Gulf South Conference (GSC), and the Lone Star Conference (LSC).

“One membership-sponsored proposal would permit schools to participate in their first football contest one week before the Thursday preceding Sept. 6.,” per Corbin McGuire of NCAA.com. “The proposal will be referred to the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports, the Division II Championships Committee, the Division II Legislation Committee, the Division II Football Committee, and the Committee on Women's Athletics.”

The advancement of the proposal spells great news for fans of the SIAC & CIAA, as the conference attempted to receive a waiver to schedule a week 0 matchup between the reigning SIAC champion Benedict College Tigers and the reigning CIAA champion Fayetteville State Broncos, per a report by HBCU Gameday in May.

The idea was presented to SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman and CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams by legendary HBCU sports broadcaster Charlie Neal and HBCU Go, in hopes of getting the rights to broadcast the game. Neal serves as a commentator for HBCU Go's football coverage. The game would've been hosted this season on Benedict's campus on August 26th. Holloman and Williams presented a proposal to the NCAA to receive a waiver for the game, but it was denied.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many fans have clamored about more matchups between top teams in the SIAC & CIAA akin to the MEAC/SWAC Challenge for the FCS HBCU conferences. The two Division II HBCU conferences faced off annually in the Pioneer Bowl, which often pitted the champion of the SIAC against the champion of the CIAA. The event started in 1997 and was last played in 2012.

The proposal for Division II Week Zero contests will be voted on at the 2024 NCAA Convention in Phoenix, Arizona on January 13th.