Texas based HBCU Paul Quinn College has received a generous $1.5 million grant from the T.D. Jakes Foundation along with Wells Fargo. With this donation, Paul Quinn will create innovative campus housing in addition to a mixed-use community development model.

With the goal of enhancing the campus and the surrounding community, the grant will start off with a dynamic campus housing initiative that will eventually be followed by a larger mixed-use development that includes parks, outdoor meeting spaces, student and family housing, retail and dining establishments, and classroom facilities. As Paul Quinn looks to accommodate its growing student body, this ground-breaking initiative will increase the school's student housing capacity by 300 percent.

“This is so much more than a traditional real estate project or campus housing development—it’s a statement about what higher education can be for all of us—those who attend our schools and those who do not,” said Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College. “We are building a city within our campus walls. It will be a community that inspires, innovates, and invests in its people. This will only be possible due to the vision of our partners at T.D. Jakes Foundation and Wells Fargo. And for that, we are incredibly grateful.”

Prior to the partnership with the T.D. Jakes Foundation, Wells Fargo had a pre-existing relationship with Paul Quinn. The Wells Fargo Foundation donated $100,000 to support the establishment of scholarships for the school's Corporate Work Program, which offers workforce opportunities that help students pay for their education while gaining the experience, habits, and skills they need to compete in the job market after graduation. The initiative is part of the school’s plan to end poverty across generations. To help provide accommodation for students who would not have access to it during the off-season, additional generous funds helped set up an emergency housing fund.

The school also has previous history with T.D. Jakes. Paul Quinn has been a partner of the Jakes Divinity School since 2023. This partnership created the T.D. Jakes Master of Business (MBA), which was the first graduate program in the school’s history and the only accredited MBA program of its kind at an HBCU in the Dallas-Forth Worth area.

In addition to this housing initiative, the T.D. Jakes Foundation and Wells Fargo donated an additional $236,000 earlier this year to fund the Corporate Work Program and housing security funds.