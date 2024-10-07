The Morgan State University Magnificent Marching Machine is set to perform at the 137th Rose Bowl Parade in 2026. During Morgan State’s homecoming activities this past weekend, the university made the announcement.

The Rose Bowl game for college football is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses, which is a set of festivities that takes place around New Year's Eve. An estimated 50 million people from 170 countries will watch the 137th Rose Parade, which is expected to be greater than the number of people who usually watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which included Morgan's band in 2019.

Twenty marching bands from around the world typically get invited to the parade each year, including two United States university bands. California State University Fresno and Jackson State University will send their marching bands to perform this upcoming January alongside bands from Mexico, Denmark, Panama, and Japan.

“There’s no bigger event in the marching band world than the Rose Parade,” Jorim E. Reid Sr., Morgan’s director of bands, said in a statement. “When you perform on New Year’s Day, the eyes of the world are watching.” He called it “The Granddaddy of Them All” in the statement.

In addition to the Macy's Day parade and the U.S. Presidential Inauguration Parade, Morgan State has secured the second jewel in the parade Triple Crown with this invitation. Morgan State is hoping that its third invitation to a Triple Crown event may come soon as the upcoming presidential election approaches.

The approximately 150 student band has made appearances at several events, including NFL games and the World Series, and had a small feature in the movie “Head of State,” starring Chris Rock. The Morgan State University Magnificent Marching Machine made history as the first HBCU marching band to perform at the 80th Anniversary and Commemoration of D-Day in Normandy, France.

David K. Wilson, Morgan president, called the invite to the Rose Parade a “major achievement” and a “historic opportunity.”

“This is an extraordinary moment of pride for Morgan, and I do not doubt that the world will be as captivated by the Magnificent Marching Machine as we are every time they take the field,” he said in a statement.