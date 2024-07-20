In an exciting development for collegiate sports, HBCU Plus has announced an unprecedented broadcast schedule featuring women's volleyball games from the HBCU Athletic Conference. This initiative, made possible by Urban Edge Network, will showcase over eighty games, setting a new record for HBCUs and highlighting the remarkable talent of female athletes.
Hardy Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, expressed his pride in this initiative, stating, “We are incredibly proud to offer a platform that showcases the exceptional talent of women athletes of the HBCU Athletic Conference. By broadcasting these games, we hope to inspire young female athletes as brands are taking notice.”
This landmark broadcasting initiative is part of HBCU Plus's ongoing commitment to elevate the visibility and recognition of HBCUs, highlighting their rich culture, history, and athletic prowess. The network currently boasts over 19 million monthly unique viewers, connecting with audiences across a variety of leading streaming platforms including LG, Samsung, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Apple Plus, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.
Fans can eagerly anticipate a diverse and exciting schedule ahead, filled with key matchups that promise to captivate throughout the volleyball season. Each game is set to deliver not only thrilling competition but also serve as a platform to showcase the exceptional skills and unwavering dedication of the talented HBCU athletes within the newly established HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC).
|
Date
|
Away Team
|
Home Team
|
9/5
|
Dillard University
|
Wiley University
|
9/6
|
Dillard University
|
Philander Smith
|
9/7
|
Stillman College
|
Fisk University
|
9/8
|
Rust College
|
Oakwood
|
9/8
|
Tougaloo College
|
Wiley University
|
9/11
|
Tougaloo College
|
Dillard University
|
9/12
|
Oakwood University
|
Talladega College
|
9/13
|
Wilberforce University
|
Stillman College
|
9/17
|
SUNO
|
Dillard University
|
9/17
|
Oakwood University
|
Stillman College
|
9/19
|
Wilberforce University
|
Oakwood University
|
9/19
|
Philander Smith
|
Wiley University
|
9/20
|
Wilberforce University
|
Fisk University
|
9/21
|
Talladega College
|
Fisk University
|
9/21
|
Stillman College
|
Rust College
|
9/21
|
Philander Smith
|
Tougaloo College
|
9/21
|
SUNO
|
Wiley University
|
9/24
|
Fisk University
|
Oakwood University
|
9/24
|
Stillman College
|
Talladega College
|
9/24
|
Rust College
|
Wilberforce University
|
9/27
|
Philander Smith
|
Wilberforce University
|
9/27
|
Wilberforce University
|
Wiley University
|
10/1
|
Tougaloo College
|
SUNO
|
10/3
|
Wilberforce University
|
Talladega College
|
10/3
|
Oakwood University
|
Rust College
|
10/4
|
Fisk University
|
Stillman College
|
10/4
|
Wiley University
|
Dillard University
|
10/4
|
Philander Smith
|
SUNO
|
10/5
|
Wiley University
|
SUNO
|
10/5
|
Philander Smith
|
Dillard University
|
10/5
|
Stillman College
|
Oakwood University
|
10/8
|
Rust College
|
Fisk University
|
10/10
|
Talladega College
|
Oakwood University
|
10/11
|
Wiley University
|
Tougaloo College
|
10/11
|
Fisk University
|
Wilberforce University
|
10/12
|
Stillman College
|
Wilberforce University
|
10/15
|
Talladega College
|
Rust College
|
10/17
|
Dillard University
|
Tougaloo College
|
10/22
|
Dillard University
|
SUNO
|
10/22
|
Talladega College
|
Stillman College
|
10/22
|
Oakwood University
|
Wilberforce University
|
10/24
|
Oakwood University
|
Fisk University
|
10/24
|
Rust College
|
Stillman College
|
10/25
|
Tougaloo College
|
Philander Smith
|
10/26
|
Wiley University
|
Philander Smith
|
10/26
|
Wilberforce University
|
Rust College
|
10/26
|
Fisk University
|
Talladega College