In an exciting development for collegiate sports, HBCU Plus has announced an unprecedented broadcast schedule featuring women's volleyball games from the HBCU Athletic Conference. This initiative, made possible by Urban Edge Network, will showcase over eighty games, setting a new record for HBCUs and highlighting the remarkable talent of female athletes.

Hardy Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, expressed his pride in this initiative, stating, “We are incredibly proud to offer a platform that showcases the exceptional talent of women athletes of the HBCU Athletic Conference. By broadcasting these games, we hope to inspire young female athletes as brands are taking notice.”

This landmark broadcasting initiative is part of HBCU Plus's ongoing commitment to elevate the visibility and recognition of HBCUs, highlighting their rich culture, history, and athletic prowess. The network currently boasts over 19 million monthly unique viewers, connecting with audiences across a variety of leading streaming platforms including LG, Samsung, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Apple Plus, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.

Fans can eagerly anticipate a diverse and exciting schedule ahead, filled with key matchups that promise to captivate throughout the volleyball season. Each game is set to deliver not only thrilling competition but also serve as a platform to showcase the exceptional skills and unwavering dedication of the talented HBCU athletes within the newly established HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC).

Date

Away Team

Home Team

9/5

Dillard University

Wiley University

9/6

Dillard University

Philander Smith

9/7

Stillman College

Fisk University

9/8

Rust College

Oakwood

9/8

Tougaloo College

Wiley University

9/11

Tougaloo College

Dillard University

9/12

Oakwood University

Talladega College

9/13

Wilberforce University

Stillman College

9/17

SUNO

Dillard University

9/17

Oakwood University

Stillman College

9/19

Wilberforce University

Oakwood University

9/19

Philander Smith

Wiley University

9/20

Wilberforce University

Fisk University

9/21

Talladega College

Fisk University

9/21

Stillman College

Rust College

9/21

Philander Smith

Tougaloo College

9/21

SUNO

Wiley University

9/24

Fisk University

Oakwood University

9/24

Stillman College

Talladega College

9/24

Rust College

Wilberforce University

9/27

Philander Smith

Wilberforce University

9/27

Wilberforce University

Wiley University

10/1

Tougaloo College

SUNO

10/3

Wilberforce University

Talladega College

10/3

Oakwood University

Rust College

10/4

Fisk University

Stillman College

10/4

Wiley University

Dillard University

10/4

Philander Smith

SUNO

10/5

Wiley University

SUNO

10/5

Philander Smith

Dillard University

10/5

Stillman College

Oakwood University

10/8

Rust College

Fisk University

10/10

Talladega College

Oakwood University

10/11

Wiley University

Tougaloo College

10/11

Fisk University

Wilberforce University

10/12

Stillman College

Wilberforce University

10/15

Talladega College

Rust College

10/17

Dillard University

Tougaloo College

10/22

Dillard University

SUNO

10/22

Talladega College

Stillman College

10/22

Oakwood University

Wilberforce University

10/24

Oakwood University

Fisk University

10/24

Rust College

Stillman College

10/25

Tougaloo College

Philander Smith

10/26

Wiley University

Philander Smith

10/26

Wilberforce University

Rust College

10/26

Fisk University

Talladega College