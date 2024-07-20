In an exciting development for collegiate sports, HBCU Plus has announced an unprecedented broadcast schedule featuring women's volleyball games from the HBCU Athletic Conference. This initiative, made possible by Urban Edge Network, will showcase over eighty games, setting a new record for HBCUs and highlighting the remarkable talent of female athletes.

Hardy Pelt, Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, expressed his pride in this initiative, stating, “We are incredibly proud to offer a platform that showcases the exceptional talent of women athletes of the HBCU Athletic Conference. By broadcasting these games, we hope to inspire young female athletes as brands are taking notice.”

This landmark broadcasting initiative is part of HBCU Plus's ongoing commitment to elevate the visibility and recognition of HBCUs, highlighting their rich culture, history, and athletic prowess. The network currently boasts over 19 million monthly unique viewers, connecting with audiences across a variety of leading streaming platforms including LG, Samsung, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Apple Plus, Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Fire Stick.

Fans can eagerly anticipate a diverse and exciting schedule ahead, filled with key matchups that promise to captivate throughout the volleyball season. Each game is set to deliver not only thrilling competition but also serve as a platform to showcase the exceptional skills and unwavering dedication of the talented HBCU athletes within the newly established HBCU Athletic Conference (HBCUAC).