Alabama State University’s women’s flag football team is set to take the national stage after being selected to compete in the inaugural Fiesta Sports Foundation National Collegiate Flag Football Classic, joining several NCAA Division I programs in a first-of-its-kind showcase for one of the fastest-growing sports in the country.

The invitation places the HBCU among an elite field of collegiate teams and underscores the continued expansion and visibility of women’s flag football at the university level. School officials say the appearance not only elevates Alabama State’s athletic profile but also signals growing national recognition for a sport rapidly gaining traction on campuses nationwide.

The two-day event, scheduled for April 18–19, 2026, will feature eight of the nation’s top women’s collegiate flag football programs. Teams will travel to Arizona to compete face-to-face at The Fields at Dorsey on Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

“For more than 50 years, Fiesta Sports Foundation has been focused on innovation, hospitality, and creating unforgettable experiences,” said Fiesta Sports Foundation Executive Director and CEO Erik Moses. “Creating the Fiesta Bowl Flag Football Classic presented by Oakley is the next step of that mission. As flag football continues its rapid ascent nationwide, bringing forth the first-ever national college event for the ever-growing Division I community helps elevate the collegiate game, celebrate these student-athletes, and shape the future of the sport on a national stage.”

Participating teams include Alabama State University, Arizona State University, the University of Florida, the University of Georgia, the University of Central Florida, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and the University of Southern California. The Classic, presented by Oakley, will follow a multi-day championship format, featuring three-game pool play on the opening day followed by a playoff bracket and awards celebration on day two. Organizers say the partnership reinforces Oakley’s long-term commitment to expanding opportunities in flag football as the sport continues to evolve.

“At Oakley, we believe in the power of sport to unlock confidence and opportunity for every athlete,” said Corey Hill, Vice President and Head of Global Sports Marketing at Oakley. “Flag football is one of the most exciting growth stories in sports, and we are here to support players from introductory clinics to local leagues and however far their careers take them. Establishing the inaugural Flag Football Classic will be a defining moment for collegiate flag football and the future of the sport.”

The Classic further expands the Fiesta Sports Foundation’s investment in the sport. Last year, the organization launched the Fiesta Bowl Copper State Invitational, an in-season tournament for high school girls, and introduced Fiesta Bowl All-State Flag Football Teams, initiatives designed to build a pipeline from youth leagues to elite collegiate competition.

Women’s flag football continues to surge nationwide, with more than 2.5 million players competing annually. Seventeen states now sanction the sport at the high school level, where participation has increased by more than 60 percent in recent years. The momentum has also reached higher education, with flag football now recognized as an NCAA Emerging Sport for Women and more than 150 NCAA institutions fielding club or varsity teams. Alabama State—currently the only HBCU competing in the Classic—made history as the first Division I school to offer flag football scholarships. The sport is also set to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Games, further cementing its rapid rise on the global stage.

As women’s flag football continues its meteoric growth, Alabama State’s selection for the inaugural Classic signals a broader shift in collegiate athletics, where new opportunities, increased visibility, and historic firsts are redefining the landscape for women athletes and HBCU programs alike.