The internet can not get enough of Lady London's interview with Cam Newton.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback interviewed the rising rapper on his podcast, Funky Friday, last week, where she asked him to describe his style.

He responded, “inclectic.”

The word that the former NFL quarterback was seemingly trying to use was “eclectic,” which “Yea Yea” rapper suggested and told him that the word did not have an “n” in it. However, he refused to be corrected and even spelled the word wrong when asked to spell it out.

“No, no, no, no—it’s my word,” he said before spelling it out. “N-c-l-e-c-t-a. inclectic. Do you want to know what the ‘n’ stands for?”

The rapper bluntly responded: “N***atry?” to which he dapped her up in agreement.

London replied that she is “pretty big on words” as it's a large part of her job as a rapper. She sarcastically responded that the she needed to call Merriam-Webster or the Oxford dictionary after she learned Newton's new word. However, Newton doesn't believe the people over at Merriam-Webster or Oxford dictionary can relate to Black people.

“That’s cool but you just used people that don’t have Thanksgiving morals as I have. Please!” he said. “Because I’m crushing it right now! Webster and Oxford, they don’t eat what I eat at Thanksgiving. That smell ain’t the same. They may be around cousins and aunties, you know what I’m saying?”

The internet had a lot say about the quarterback's response to Lady London adding that the former quarterback refused to admit defeat when he improperly pronounced and double backed to spelled the word incorrectly.

“He couldn’t handle her correcting him,” one fan wrote on X. “Sheesh, didn’t realize he was this insufferable.”

A fan praised London for her response to Newton as they quoted her and used the fire emoji and a gif of Lil Wayne, “I’m pretty big on words. That’s how I make my money, but IDK.”

“Pronounced that whole C at the end to spell it ending with an A,” another fan pointed out.

Despite the virality of the post, neither London nor Newton has reacted publicly. Take a look for yourself below at the 29:30 second mark: