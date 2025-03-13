Florida A&M University alumna Anika Noni Rose has broken her silence following the cancellation of Tiana, the animated musical series offshoot of the popular Disney movie The Princess and the Frog. Rose is the voice behind the iconic Princess Tiana. Princess Tiana is Disney’s first Black princess.

In 2020, Disney announced the project. Rose was set to reprise her role as Princess Tiana in the series. She released a statement on her social media expressing her disappointment in the show’s cancellation.

“Last week an announcement was made regarding the cancellation of the series, Tiana. I've been getting loads of messages expressing kindness, support, and overwhelming disappointment. I've also been asked by different outlets to make a statement, but I'd rather talk to you directly.

I too am deeply disappointed that the continuation of Tiana's journey in series form has been cut short. The series was a long time coming, and a lot of beautiful work was put into it by all of the creatives involved, including—but not limited to—long-time champion Jenn Lee, our wonderful writer/director Joyce Sherri, some fabulous animators, and an amazing music team.

As hurtful as it is for anything you've put your heart and soul in to be prematurely ended, my hope is that when what is now to be a “Tiana Special Event” airs, all of you beautiful, loving, loyal fans who've been championing not just the series but a Princess And The Frog sequel, tune in.

And when I say tune in, I mean, tell your friends, family, coworkers, baby sitters; tell all the people you know who have loved Princess Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Charlotte, Mama Odie, and the magic they've created together over the years, and make sure you are watching.

Show your love and your desire in the numbers. Make that desire an undeniable and real thing. Until then, we will be continuing to work hard to bring you the most beautiful content we can.

I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the love you have shown, for every #TianaTuesday, for every #Disneybound, for every one of you who has lifted my heart in this space over the years, and made it possible for Princess Tiana to still be such a vibrant, impactful presence.

Make a wish and hold on tight…”

In addition to The Princess and the Frog, Rose is known for her roles in projects such as Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls, Power, The Quad, Them, and Mufasa: The Lion King. Rose earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Florida A&M University. She then went on to study drama at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.