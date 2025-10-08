Following Jackson State's statement about ESPN's Band of the Year competition, Bethune-Cookman band director Donovan Wells released a lengthy statement on social media speaking about the competition as well as saying that he has requested that the band be removed from competition rankings.

Wells's statement is below

“Marching Wildcats, Alumni, and Supporters,

I pray that all is well with each of you I want to take this opportunity to share the position of The Marching Wildcats regarding the “Band of the Year” competition and ranking system.

As Director of Bands, I have never been a supporter of this competition concept. I believe there are better, more meaningful ways to showcase and celebrate the HBCU marching band art form without placing us in direct competition against one another. Marching band is not a sport, it is an academic entity and serves as an ensemble credit for instrumental music education majors.

Other organizations with similar events highlight our talents while fostering an atmosphere of mutual respect. These organizations include the band directors in the planning process, while hosting conference calls to answer questions, exchange ideas, and address concerns. Bands must apply to participate, and if you choose not to, your program will not be included in any promotions or rankings. This level of professionalism is the standard we should expect and demand.

Despite my repeated requests to exclude the Marching Wildcats, since the event's inception, my request have been ignored. Instead, it feels as though we are being forced into participation. I cannot, in good conscience and as an educator, accept this rule of thought for the young women and men I represent in this band program.

Let me be extremely clear, I hold no ill will toward the band directors or bands who choose to participate or the event itself. Every program faces different circumstances, and I wish my colleagues nothing but success. I remain a fan of all HBCU bands, because we share a unique and powerful art form that cannot be duplicated. We must also demand respect and protect our HBCU band culture. If we fail to do so, we risk losing ownership of what makes us who we are.

These views are mine alone, grounded in my 42 years as a music educator and band director. They do not reflect the positions of any other HBCU band director.

Thank you for your time, and may God bless you all in a mighty way.”

The ESPN Band of the Year rankings and competition were started in the 2023 season, culminating in a band competition on the Friday before the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta in December. These rankings are determined by a committee of former and current band directors who evaluate field shows on a monthly basis, using a point system. Jackson State was a finalist in the 2023 edition of the competition, losing to North Carolina A&T's Blue & Gold Marching Machine.

John T. Grant, executive director of the Cricket Celebration Bowl and ESPN Band of the Year, responded to the statement via comments acquired by HBCU Gameday, saying, “We acknowledge the position taken by Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of The South. Each band will be adjudicated through the season as we have for the last two seasons. Our process provides that any band in the season-ending top five may decline to participate in the final competition — if selected.”

He added, “The objective of the Band of the Year is to provide evaluation and insight to help each band improve their overall on-field performance.”