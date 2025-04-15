Following Delaware State's Red & White game, head coach DeSean Jackson didn't mince words when he said who won the game.

“Oh man. 'cause obviously the offense won the game. I think it was like 21-16, right? I was asking the offense if they wanted to give the defense another shot at, you know, playing some more. Some of the guys were like, ‘Yeah, let's go.' Then we had some guys like, ‘Nah man, we won. If you win a championship, you can't go back and…play that championship over.'”

But, Jackson gave credit to the defense who were able to come up with scores thensleves as well as forcing a saftey.

“The offense started off on fire. Coach Nemo Washington implemented some powerful things in the offense. I think throughout the time, defense kind of caught on. Defensive coordinator Brandon Blackmon started throwing blitzes and throwing different looks. So it came to a point in time where the offense was really dominant and then out of nowhere the defense just started making plays. I think, to finish off, it's pretty even.”

Jackson was impressed by his team's zeal to want to continue to play, noting that it's a sign of the passion he wants his team to possess.

“So I just think these guys, man, if we could, I think they would be out there all day playing against each other. That's good to have guys that love the game like that.”

Jackson is tasked with rebuilding a Delaware State team that has struggled in recent years. The team hasn’t claimed the Mideastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title since 2007 and has struggled mightily to compete. But the former Philadelphia Eagles star brought in talent that he looks to help him compete for the MEAC Championship and a Celebration Bowl. That was clearly on display during Saturday's scrimmage.

A key feature of the offense was returning quarterback Marqui Adams, who showed his talent throughout his time with the Horents, including a 252-yard, four-touchdown performance vs. Campbell last season. With Jackson's focus on offense, he stands to benefit from a tweak in the offensive scheme with speedy recievers. He certainly showed what was possible during the Spring game, as he threw a 14-yard touchdown to Corey Palmer and showed his dual threat ability as a runner.

His new coach had nothing but praise for him.

“Marquis is a playmaker, man, He can do some special things with his legs. As you saw today, he scored like a 50-yard touchdown. He can make plays on the ground.”

DeSean Jackson indicated in his opening press conference that he's looking to instill a winning culture at Delaware State. In his comments to the media on Saturday, he indicated that he believes that the cultural shift has started.

“I mean, the culture definitely around here is trending in the right direction. I don't think it's quite where we want it to be but at least we installed it, and the guys know what to expect and we won't accept anything less.”

The matchup between Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson in their first game coaching against each other on November 1st received a huge update, as Jackson indicated that there is work occurring behind the scenes to have the game held at Lincoln Memorial Field.

“ I don't know if I can release that information, but we're trying any and everything we can to get that game at Lincoln Stadium Financial Stadium. [Dom DiSandro] was here, man, and he's trying to work some things behind closed doors for us to get that game in there. So it's, it's a possibility for sure.”

To close his post-Spring Game press conference, he delivered a message to the HBCU community at large.

“HBCU, man, it is back. I feel like the era of HBCUs are back right now, man. I think a lot of, a lot of schools are doing some great things. Some guys that played the game are obviously getting these opportunities. We're able to be at these seats and be in those positions. So, you know, I think we need each other, man. We gotta lean on each other to get the success, man, because if we had a success, then that'll open up the doors for more retired or ex-athletes, NFL players to be able to be in these positions.”