After a successful season in which they contended for the MEAC championship, DeSean Jackson and Delaware State have retooled their roster ahead of National Signing Day. Jackson didn't go for a structural overhaul in his second recruiting cycle. He looked to find talent that filled the gaps on an already talented roster.

Delaware State announced a seven-person National Signing Day class, with three of the seven recruits being from California. The seven signees announced on National Signing Day add to the 20 signees who committed to Delaware State in December for Early Signing Day. The full signing day class is below.

Name Position School / College Noah Brannock Quarterback William & Mary Paul Kamdem Running Back College of Canyons Trey Engram Running Back Towson Deonte Williams Wide Receiver California University of PA Connor Thompson Wide Receiver Saint James Academy Hayden Thompson Wide Receiver Roswell High School Quis Smith Tight End Virginia State Casey Fua'au Offensive Lineman Troy Jeremiah Faustin Edge Mt. San Antonio College Tyler Hunt Defensive Lineman Mississippi Valley State Jalen Williams Defensive Lineman Fort Hays Carl Nesmith Linebacker Utah State Jordan Banks Linebacker Northern Eastern State Josh Clark Linebacker — Jason Cole Jr. Safety / Linebacker Virginia State Jay'Quan Bostic Safety Bowling Green E'Sean Arnold Defensive Back Central Georgia Tech Mark Burns Defensive Back Virginia State Aldrick Stromile Defensive Back Southern Nazarene Kemari Nix Defensive Back Arkansas State Tyrell Eldridge Defensive Back Stephenson High School Mark Ricks Defensive Back Crean Lutheran High School Jaylen Whitaker Defensive Back Cathedral High School Shaun Boykins Jr. Athlete Louisville Matteo Brancalenti Kicker / Punter Saint Marks High School

Jackson spoke about the recruiting class in a statement released by Delaware State Athletics. saying, “Bringing in seven new players on National Signing Day shows the direction we're going — young men with talent, passion, and a commitment to grow. This class isn't just about counting numbers; it's about building culture, fostering competition, and creating opportunities. I told these guys from the moment they stepped on campus that when you put in the work and believe in each other, great things happen.”

Article Continues Below

Jackson added, “I'm proud of these young men and look forward to continuing to add to the Hornet family.”

In Jackson's first season, the Hornets achieved history. They finished the season 8-4 and 4-1 in conference. The turnaround was swift for the Hornets, as they went 1-11 the previous season. Delaware State's success was predicated on a dedication to a stout run game. They ranked as the best rushing team in the FCS behind running backs Marquis Gillis and James Jones. Transfer quarterback Kaiden Bennett also aided the rushing attack from the quarterback position, which left defenses scrambling to figure out their offensive scheme.

Arguably, one of the biggest upsets of the season occurred on North Carolina Central's homecoming, as Delaware State beat the Eagles, who are perennial MEAC contenders, 35 to 26. A loss to eventual MEAC and Celebration Bowl champion South Carolina State was the only opponent standing in Delaware State's way as they looked to seize an HBCU National Championship in their first season.

Building on the foundation of the success from his first season, Jackson was tasked with finding replacements for several key players, including both Marquis Gillis and James Jones at the running back position. Jackson's signings proved to be solid, as Delaware State looks to be in the mix for another championship push and will certainly be viewed as one of the contenders in the MEAC among both North Carolina Central and South Carolina State.