Florida A&M's men's basketball team has been red-hot this season thanks to new head Patrick Crarey II, and now he's set to be rewarded for his success.

A proposal for Crarey’s extension was recently revealed, indicating that the FAMU Board of Trustees plans to offer him a contract running through June 30, 2027. The deal would raise his annual salary from $160,000 to $170,000 for the final year, contingent on budget approval and funding availability.

Crarey's new contract includes a series of performance-based bonuses to reward key achievements. These incentives include $1,000 for a regular season conference championship, $2,000 for a conference tournament championship, $2,500 for being named Conference Coach of the Year, and $7,000 for a single-game win over a Power Five opponent.

NCAA-related bonuses include $2,500 for a tournament appearance, $5,000 for an initial game win, and $15,000 for a Final Four appearance. Furthermore, Crarey is eligible for a $30,000 bonus if the team secures game guarantees exceeding $600,000 annually.

The proposal comes after Crarey's successful first year with the program, which saw a marked improvement from last season's 6-23 record to 9-12 at the time of writing. His leadership brought immediate progress to the Rattlers, showing promise for the program’s future trajectory and possible success in the SWAC tournament if the team's winning ways continue.

However, Crarey’s path with Florida A&M has not been without its challenges. Initially hired in April, his position was met with scrutiny from Florida A&M’s Board of Trustees. Concerns surrounding Crarey’s initial dismissal of 16 players from the team and his compliance with NCAA policies led to considerable debates within the university’s leadership.

Despite early doubts, Crarey formally assumed his role with a one-year, $150,000 contract that began in August following a majority 6-2 vote by the Board of Trustees. Former Vice President of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes advocated for his appointment, asserting that Crarey aligned with the university's strategic goals.

“I wholeheartedly believe that this is the person to lead our program forward at this time. I know he can do the job,” Sykes stated.

The Board’s initial hesitation also revolved around Crarey coaching student-athletes before his contract was officially approved. Sykes clarified that this did not violate NCAA policy, as Crarey had signed a volunteer employment agreement at the time.

The Board of Trustees meeting to approve the extension offering is scheduled for Thursday.