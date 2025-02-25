South Carolina State linebacker Aaron “Boog” Smith is emerging as an HBCU prospect to watch, as he could possibly hear his name called during the NFL Draft this season. After a stellar season for the Bulldogs that saw him help the Bulldogs clinch the MEAC Championship and appear in the Celebration Bowl, the defensive standout has been linked to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Per Philadelphia Sports Network writer Anthony DiBona, Smith met with the Eagles during the East-West Shrine Bowl.

“Here’s an interesting prospect to watch for! South Carolina State LB Aaron Smith met with the Eagles at the East-West Shrine Bowl, per source. Smith is a tenacious LB that is viewed as a potential day three pick and one of the top HBCU prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft,” DiBona posted on his X account on Monday morning.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Manning, South Carolina native was instrumental throughout the season, recording 95 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, an interception, and a quarterback hurry. His appearance in the East-West Shrine Bowl was revealed by another former Bulldog defensive star Cobie Durant, who now plays with the Los Angeles Rams.

Durant praised Smith, calling the linebacker “tenacious,” and celebrated his opportunity to shine in front of all 32 NFL teams at the showcase in Arlington, Texas.

Smith also earned MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honors multiple times in 2024 and had several standout moments that increased his draft stock. His 13-tackle performance against North Carolina A&T, along with his game-clinching interception against Tennessee Tech certainly put him on the radar of NFL scouts. Even in a losing effort in the Celebration Bowl against Jackson State, Smith racked up 17 tackles (12 solo).

The Eagles are familiar with South Carolina State and the talent that they produce in their program. The Eagles 2022 team that made it to the Super Bowl featured former South Carolina State star Javon Hargrave, who was a fearsome addition to their defense that helped them dominate the NFC and was even productive in the big game against the Chiefs in the 2022 Super Bowl as he recorded five tackles in the 38-35 loss.