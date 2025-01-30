The Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) have announced plans for the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic between Jackson State and Grambling State. The matchup is set to take place on October 25, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium.

This landmark game will mark the 73rd all-time meeting of these iconic Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) programs. The match promises not just thrilling gameplay, but also a celebration of HBCU culture, traditions, and talent. Grambling State leads the historic rivalry with a strong showing, including their 41-20 victory on September 21, 2024.

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan expressed the organization’s pride in hosting the event. “The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are proud to host the HBCU Classic, celebrating the rich legacy, talent, and culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” Morgan said. “The Raiders organization has a deep and long-standing connection to HBCU football that dates back to the early years of the franchise under Al Davis and includes three Pro Football Hall of Famers from HBCU programs and the first Black head coach in modern NFL history.”

More than just a football game, the Las Vegas HBCU Classic will also spotlight two of the country’s most renowned marching bands. Grambling State’s “World Famed” Tiger Marching Band and Jackson State’s “Sonic Boom of the South” will electrify the crowd with halftime and pre-game performances that highlight their musical excellence and deep-rooted traditions.

Jackson State University’s VP/Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson, expressed excitement, stating, “We are excited about the opportunity to travel to Las Vegas. This trip will give us an opportunity to bring the Jackson State experience out West. Our student-athletes will get the chance to play in a first-class venue in front of a national audience and showcase our university.”

Grambling State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics, Dr. Trayvean D. Scott, highlighted the game’s broader significance. “This game provides us with a tremendous opportunity to not only compete on a premier stage in front of a national audience but also allows us to further showcase our great institution while reconnecting with Grambling alumni, supporters, and friends on the west coast,” said Scott.

Head Coach T.C. Taylor of Jackson State reflected on the prestige of the matchup, noting, “This is a chance for our players to play in a world-class stadium in front of a national audience. I can’t wait to see Tiger Nation show up in Vegas for the game.”

Mickey Joseph, Head Coach for Grambling State, echoed similar sentiments about the event’s impact on the HBCU community. “This is a great idea. We accept the challenge, and I’m sure Jackson State’s excited,” Joseph said.

The event holds historical significance for Las Vegas as well. Grambling State previously played at Sam Boyd Stadium in 2002 and performed at a Raiders halftime show in 2021. Jackson State has visited twice, playing against UNLV in 1975 and 2016. Grambling and Jackson State have some recent history, as Grambling handed Jackson State their only FCS loss of the year with a decisive 40-20 victory in late September.

Steve Hill, CEO of the LVCVA, highlighted the cultural importance of the event. “This game is more than just a competition—it’s a celebration of culture, tradition, and community that resonates far beyond the field. We look forward to showcasing the excitement and hospitality Las Vegas has to offer to the teams, alumni, and fans,” shared Hill.

Broadcast details and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.