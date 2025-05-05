T.C. Taylor and Jackson State have added another explosive offensive weapon that could further increase their chances of repeating as champions in the 2025 season. The Tigers have added former Prairie View A&M wide receiver Shemar Savage via the transfer portal, a huge addition for their wide receiver room following the departure of Isaiah Spencer. Savage announced his decision on his social media on Sunday.

For his career, Savage has tallied 45 receptions for 862 yards and 5 touchdowns for Prairie View A&M under former head coach Bubba McDowell. Now, he joins a Jackson State team that was also able to retain former Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Nate Rembert after he announced he was entering the transfer portal and then reestablished his commitment to the Tigers.

Rembert, an All-SWAC First Team selection, announced his commitment to T.C. Taylor and the Tigers on New Year’s Day, following his decision to enter the transfer portal on December 4th. The sophomore wide receiver delivered an impressive season with the Delta Devils, recording 70 catches for 1,038 yards and four touchdowns

The 2023 season showcased Rembert’s ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, notably during Mississippi Valley State’s upset victory over Florida A&M University. Rembert contributed seven receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson State ran the gambit in the SWAC in 2024. The Tigers finished the season 12-2 and 8-0 in conference. The only FCS loss Jackson State suffered was to Grambling State University on September 21st but the game was considered a non-conference contest.

Jackson State won the SWAC Championship in dominant fashion over Southern University and then secured a wire-to-wire victory over South Carolina State University in the Cricket Celebration Bowl. Rembert staying with the team and the addition of Savage immediately puts the Tigers in the front of the line as contenders once again for the SWAC Championship as well as the Cricket Celebration Bowl.