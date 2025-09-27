Virginia State University is not the only school that has made a jump in the U.S. News & World Report rankings. Jackson State University, now holding the 15th spot on the best HBCU list, has risen six spots from its number 21 ranking in 2024.

Like many other colleges and universities that have moved up in the rankings, Jackson State attributes this success to the university’s progression in student retention, graduation outcomes, and faculty resources. As reported by Kandiss Edward of Black Enterprise, to officials at Jackson State, this accomplishment is much more than just a number. The leaders acknowledge the work the university has been putting in for its students. Interim President Denise Jones Gregory, Ph.D., gave a statement on how this new ranking directly reflects the university’s mission.

“To be recognized as one of the top 15 HBCUs in the nation while also ranking among the strongest universities for social mobility shows that Jackson State is excelling in both academic quality and student success. This recognition affirms that JSU is setting the standard in higher education and will continue advancing opportunity and excellence for the students and communities we serve,” Jones Gregory wrote.

In other categories, Jackson State ranked 65th in social mobility amongst all national universities. The Social Mobility category is based on “how effectively colleges serve students from underserved backgrounds who receive Pell Grants,” as reported by Black Enterprise. Approximately 70% of undergraduate students who attend Jackson State receive Pell Grants.

Student retention is one of the key criteria that is measured when evaluating institutions for this ranking and others. Things that can boost retention rates include the types of faculty and staff credit programs an institution offers. Initiatives that support students, research opportunities, and academic advising can help grow student retention.

“Rankings are only one measure, but they tell a story about progress,” said Preselfannie McDaniels, Ph.D., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Our focus on advising, mentoring, and academic support is helping to strengthen student outcomes while positioning more students to complete their degrees. That is the real success behind these numbers.”

For the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Top List, schools such as Morehouse College and Delaware State University also rose in their rankings, while other schools, such as Tuskegee University and Florida A&M University, dropped in their rankings. Spelman College still holds the top spot for the best HBCU in the country for the 19th year in a row.