Jackson State University’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, Ashley Robinson, has once again been recognized for his outstanding leadership, earning the prestigious NACDA Athletics Director of the Year (ADOY) award from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). This marks the second time Robinson has received this honor, further cementing his impact on collegiate athletics and HBCU sports.

In his seventh year at Jackson State, Robinson was among 28 athletics directors spanning seven divisions, including NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions, and Junior College/Community Colleges, selected for this national recognition. The winners will be celebrated during the 60th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Florida, on June 10, 2025.

“Ashley Robinson’s recognition as a NACDA Athletics Director of the Year reflects his leadership, dedication, and lasting impact on Jackson State University,” said JSU President Marcus L. Thompson, Ph.D. “With more than 20 championships, he has set the standard in collegiate athletics, achieving historic milestones and expanding opportunities for student-athletes. His leadership has brought JSU back to the national stage, building on its athletic prowess.”

The 2024 calendar year was a banner year for Jackson State Athletics. The Tigers’ football program, led by head coach T.C. Taylor, captured its third SWAC championship in four years and secured its first-ever Celebration Bowl victory, earning the title of 2024 HBCU National Champions.

Beyond football, JSU’s women’s basketball and women’s tennis teams claimed conference championships, while the volleyball program secured second-place finishes in both the regular season and tournament play. A remarkable 34 student-athletes received weekly conference awards, and 94 were honored with All-Conference or All-America recognition.

Robinson’s leadership extends beyond the playing field. During the Fall 2024 semester, JSU Athletics saw 21 student-athletes graduate, with the department maintaining an impressive 3.233 grade point average. Eight teams posted GPAs of 3.0 or higher, with 34 student-athletes achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Additionally, Robinson has played a pivotal role in national athletics governance. He was appointed to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee, while several of his staff members hold leadership roles on NCAA and professional sports boards. Head football coach T.C. Taylor now serves on the NCAA Division I Football Rules Committee, further highlighting the strength of JSU’s athletics leadership under Robinson’s guidance.

Beyond the NACDA honor, Robinson’s accolades in 2024 include being named National Athletics Director of the Year by HBCU Legends and Light On College Sports, receiving the SWAC Alumni Association’s Roscoe Nance Lifetime Achievement Award, and earning the 2024 YG&E Leader of the Year award. He was also recognized as one of Mississippi’s Top Urban Elite Professionals in the prestigious 50 Under 50 list.

“NACDA is proud to usher in a new class of Athletics Director of the Year Award winners for 2024-25 and recognize these servant leaders guiding their departments into a new age of intercollegiate athletics,” said NACDA CEO Pat Manak. “These 28 individuals represent their institutions, conferences, and the industry as a whole with a level of dedication and passion that shines through in their collective accomplishments.”

The ADOY Award program, now in its 27th year, has honored 605 athletics directors to date. As Jackson State continues to thrive under Robinson’s leadership, his recognition as a two-time NACDA Athletics Director of the Year serves as a testament to his transformative impact on JSU Athletics and HBCU sports at large.