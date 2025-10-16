Despite the festive atmosphere of Florida A&M's homecoming, the reality for two traditional HBCU powerhouses is grim. Both FAMU and Alcorn State are struggling mightily, and their respective coaches, James Colzie and Cedric Thomas, find themselves firmly planted on the proverbial hot seat.

This fall from grace is shocking given their recent histories. Just two years ago, FAMU won the Celebration Bowl. Alcorn State was a late 2010s dynasty, having dueled North Carolina A&T in three Celebration Bowls. But their current situation is utterly unfamiliar territory.

The struggles this season have been significant and public. Florida A&M is reeling from two consecutive blowout losses where their opponents tallied 40-plus points, with the defense, normally a hallmark of the Rattler program, proving porous. Meanwhile, Alcorn State's decline began immediately, losing early in the season to a team that had not won a game in over two years. They have since been outclassed in most contests, with their most respectable performance being a narrow 13-12 loss against likely SWAC West champion Prairie View A&M. A win in this game is absolutely imperative for both teams to find any positive momentum, but more importantly, to give their coaches a crucial lifeline.

To fully understand how far these programs have fallen, you only need to look back a few years. In 2019, the Willie Simmons-led FAMU squad actually beat North Carolina A&T—a win that would typically position a team for a conference championship and a trip to the Celebration Bowl. Had it not been for a self-imposed postseason ban due to an NCAA violation, FAMU would have squared off against Alcorn State in the Celebration Bowl that year. This was a matchup that, in essence, represented the best of the MEAC and the best of the SWAC.

The fact that the same fixture is now a desperate battle of two struggling teams—a “Hot Seat Bowl,” if you will—highlights the rapid and brutal volatility of college football. This is why both coaches are feeling the immense pressure. The underlying narrative is simple: both are fighting for their jobs. Interestingly, when two bad teams with everything to lose collide, you sometimes get a surprisingly competitive game.

Let’s hope the intensity of that desperation produces a good football game, at least.