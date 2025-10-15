Florida A&M University announcer Joe Bullard will not be returning to the mic anytime soon. The Southern Athletic Conference (SWAC) denied the university’s appeal to end Bullard’s suspension early in time for the Florida A&M homecoming football game.

Bullard was suspended for two games following an incident with the Alabama State University Honey Beez. One of Bullard’s game suspensions includes Florida A&M’s homecoming game against Alcorn State University. The decision to keep Bullard’s suspension comes as the university celebrates a 50th anniversary milestone homecoming year.

“The appeal was denied,” a FAMU spokesperson said in an Oct. 14 text message to the Tallahassee Democrat. “Mr. Bullard will not be announcing the halftime show this weekend.”

Bullard was suspended after crude comments were made about the Alabama State Honeybeez during a halftime performance last month. He referred to the Honey Beez—a well-known plus-size dance team at Alabama State—as “the new face of Ozempic.” Bullard’s comments gained national attention and outrage from not only Alabama State students and alumni but also the HBCU community as a whole. Known for throwing shade at opposing HBCUs during halftime, Bullard later issued an apology, saying he “crossed the line.”

In addition to his suspension, Florida A&M was fined $10,000 for Bullard’s comments. He was also required to attend a Respectful Workplace and Anti-Harassment Training through Florida A&M’s Office of Compliance and Ethics. Bullard missed Florida A&M’s game last week against North Carolina Central University.

“If this type of off-colored commentary happens again, it will lead to additional disciplinary action up to and including termination,” Florida A&M President Marva Johnson said in an Oct. 1 letter to Bullard.

Bullard has been an announcer at the university since 1975. In addition to being an announcer, he also serves as a consultant in the School of Journalism & Graphic Communication in a part-time capacity.

As Bullard’s suspension does not end until after the homecoming game, Florida A&M alumnus Slater Thorpe has been taking over as announcer. Thorpe served as the announcer during last week’s game. Thorpe has also announced for major artists such as Beyoncé. It is still unclear whether he will be the announcer during this weekend’s game, but he will return to his alma mater to participate in the homecoming festivities.

“If Joe Bullard is asking you to stand in when he’s not available, it’s always the highest honor,” Thorpe, who is currently based in Atlanta, Georgia, told the Tallahassee Democrat during an Oct. 14 phone call.