Michael Vick shocked the football world when he was announced as a head coach for Norfolk State University, only three years removed from Deion Sanders' time at Jackson State. The HBCU community has long expected another former NFL star to look to start their coaching career at this level, but the latest reporting from Pete Nakos of On3 reveals that Vick’s coaching career has been intertwined with Virginia Tech from the very beginning.

“Sources have told On3 that some Virginia Tech boosters pushed Vick to get coaching experience so he could take the job in Blacksburg down the road,” Nakos said in his piece outlining the possible paths forward for Virginia Tech

According to Nakos, Virginia Tech alumni and boosters urged Michael Vick to consider getting his start in coaching, building the experience and resume necessary to become qualified for the Hokies' head coaching position in the future.

Now, only three games into his college coaching career and following the unexpected firing of current head coach Brent Pry, Michael Vick has emerged as a “wild card” candidate for the position. Many who believe Vick could be a good coaching prospect for Virginia Tech point to his history as one of the best players in the program’s history, as well as his star power, as key selling points.

A Vick hire could energize the fan base, generate a surge of alumni donations, and possibly convince the best players in the state of Virginia to stay home and play for him. This could help build a perennial contender capable of winning the ACC and competing for a national championship in the new College Football Playoff.

However, Vick is still young in his coaching career—a fact that he himself has acknowledged in conversations about his name being circulated for the Virginia Tech job. During Monday's MEAC Coaches Call, Vick said squarely that his focus is on Sacred Heart, Norfolk State's next opponent.

“My primary focus, until the end of time, is what we do here at Norfolk State. That’s all we can focus on right now. I hope our guys aren’t looking at any newspaper clippings or what’s happening on social media, because I don’t do it.”

For now, Vick is set to remain as Norfolk State's head coach as he looks to score some key out-of-conference wins before starting MEAC play in October. He certainly should be someone to watch in that coaching search, especially if Norfolk State has a better-than-expected season this year.

Norfolk State will host Sacred Heart on Saturday at 4 p.m., with the game broadcast on ESPN.