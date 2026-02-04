The Mike McCarthy era for the Pittsburgh Steelers is forming ahead of Super Bowl Sunday. Already McCarthy has Brian Angelichio tabbed as the offensive coordinator. Now the incoming head coach added a past defensive coordinator to his 2026 staff.

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic revealed who's heading to Steel City on Wednesday afternoon.

“Can confirm the Steelers are hiring former Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. as assistant head coach/secondary coach, per source,” DeFabo shared on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

And the veteran Whitt isn't the lone new addition here via McCarthy.

“Additionally, Danny Crossman will hold the title of special teams coordinator,” DeFabo shared.

How Mike McCarthy's Steelers staff looks so far

The Pennsylvania native takes over for a man he once beat in Super Bowl XLV Mike Tomlin.

Is McCarthy, though, keeping members of Tomlin's staff? Or is the 2026 leader adding past Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys representation here?

It's shaping up to be the latter. McCarthy is bringing a mix of both as of Wednesday.

Former Packers strength coach Mark Lovat will join the past G.B Super Bowl winning head coach. Lovat got named to the Steelers on Monday. James Campen is another ex-Packers assistant coming over, as he'll coach the offensive line.

But McCarthy is bringing over a past Cowboys assistant of his. Domata Peko is leaving Colorado to rejoin McCarthy as defensive line coach. Peko previously served as assistant DL coach of Dallas during McCarthy's final season of 2024.

McCarthy still has other coaching spots to fill as Pittsburgh transitions out of the Tomlin era for the first time since before the 2007 season.