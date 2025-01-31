Dillard University is set to welcome NBA legend and Buffalo Bills co-owner Tracy McGrady to campus ahead of the Super Bowl, per a report by NOLA.com.

McGrady will participate in a fireside chat as part of Diverse Representation and William Morris Endeavor’s (WME) half-day programming at Dillard University.

The event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer an invaluable platform for students, featuring discussions on sports business, networking opportunities, and insights from industry veterans. McGrady’s role highlights his ongoing commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion within professional sports and beyond.

“We are excited to collaborate with Fanatics and longtime partner WME to create meaningful opportunities for Black professionals and entrepreneurs during Super Bowl weekend,” Diverse Representation founder Jaia Thomas said in a quote obtained by NOLA.com. “From celebrating the brilliance of Black executives in sports to empowering the next generation of HBCU students through our inaugural Sports Business Pitch Competition, these activations are designed to foster connection and economic impact for our communities.

The programming, hosted by Diverse Representation, is one of many impactful events taking place during Super Bowl Week in New Orleans. The event’s sports business pitch competition promises to be another highlight, with participation from executives of the New Orleans Saints, offering real-world connections and insights into the industry.

Diverse Representation is also collaborating with Fanatics for several Super Bowl Week initiatives. The weekend will culminate with an exclusive, invite-only reception on February 8, bringing together athletes, agents, attorneys, team presidents, owners, and media personalities to network and celebrate the shared vision of advancing opportunities for underrepresented groups in sports.

McGrady is one of the best players in NBA history, with his unique abilities as a three-level scorer and adept playmaker in the early 2000s. Among many of his other endeavors in retirement, McGrady joined fellow NBA legend and his cousin Vince Carter as well as a group of 10 minority stakeholders to join the ownership group of the NFL's Buffalo Bills in December.

“This has been an incredible journey to add such an impressive and diverse group of limited partners along with a reputable private equity partner in Arctos that has an extensive track record of success with professional sports franchises,” sBills Owner and CEO Terry Pegula said in a statement. “They all have all achieved high levels of success in their respective industries and we're grateful for their interest in our team, our sport, and the future of the Buffalo Bills. Most of them have a personal attachment with our team, Western New York or Southern Ontario which was a very important factor to me.”