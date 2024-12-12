On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills saw their impressive winning streak come to an end with a tough road loss vs the Los Angeles Rams. Josh Allen made NFL history in the process but it wasn't enough to overcome the team's shortcomings on defense, as the Rams' offense had a field day throughout the afternoon en route to the victory.

Recently, the Bills got some important news off the field with the announcement of some new minority owners, including former NBA star Tracy McGrady. McGrady is now taking to social media to express his gratitude.

“It's with extreme gratitude that I fully embrace this moment and understand the gravity of this opportunity,” wrote McGrady on X, formerly Twitter. “If you can dream it, you can live it and I hope my journey will inspire those who believe in and bet on themselves. Let's Go Bills!”

McGrady also included a written statement as part of the X post.

“Sports have been a lifelong passion, and the chance to contribute to such a top-tier organization is a true honor,” read the statement in part.

Can the Bills bounce back?

The Bills showed impressive resilience in Sunday's loss to the Rams in fighting back despite a very rough start to the game defensively. The Rams' wide receivers–particularly Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp–had a field day against Buffalo's secondary, a trend that ultimately continued until the game was out of reach.

Josh Allen's MVP campaign likely did not take a hit despite the loss, as the quarterback once again showed off his entire arsenal, throwing and running for several touchdowns throughout the afternoon.

The loss put to an end a winning streak for the Bills that spanned all the way back to the team's early season loss against the Houston Texans and included handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season.

The Bills are looking to break through and win their first ever Super Bowl after having appeared in the big game four times in franchise history but never having won it.

Up next for Buffalo is a highly anticipated road matchup against the Detroit Lions, who currently are tied for the NFL's best record at 12-1. That game is slated to kick off on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from Detroit.