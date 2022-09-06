Michael Gallup remains a question mark for the Dallas Cowboys with only a few days left remaining before they start their 2022 NFL season with a home game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But if it’s up to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it appears that Gallup is virtually ready to hit the field, catch passes from quarterback Dak Prescott, and challenge the Bucs’ defense on Sunday.

In an appearance on 105.3 The FAN, Jones said that he’s pleased with how Gallup’s recovery from an ACL injury is going this close to the regular season (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News).

“I couldn’t be more pleased about how he’s pleased with his status and how coaches are pleased… He can do anything you ask of him right now.” Being held out because of injury risk if he played at this time.” Jones also added that Michael Gallup “can do anything you ask of him right now,” via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

In any case, Dak Prescott will have quality weapons downfield in Week 1. CeeDee Lamb, rookie Jalen Tolbert, and tight end Dalton Schultz are all capable targets for Prescott, who will look to sustain the Cowboys’ high-flying offense that ranked first in the NFL in 2021 with an average of 30.4 points per game.

Gallup tore his left ACL back in January against the Arizona Cardinals at home. If he will get ultimately ruled out for the Buccaneers game, chances are Gallup will make his much-awaited return to the field in Week 2’s home game versus the reigning AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals.