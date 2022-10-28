‘He was kinda dead’: Draymond Green reacts to Stephen Curry putting Tyler Herro on skates in win vs. Heat

The Golden State Warriors weren’t forcing Tyler Herro into the action over and over during the most critical moments of Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat by accident. Stephen Curry proved as much with just over five-and-a-half minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

After inbounding the ball, flying off a pin-down from Kevon Looney and catching on the left wing, Curry busted out a crossover into pull-up triple sequence on Herro that nearly shook his overmatched defender through the walls of Chase Center.

Steph Curry took Tyler Herro's ankles and sinks the HUGE triple 👀pic.twitter.com/aDQhG6LoS9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Filthy.

Draymond Green described Curry’s move best after the game.

“S***, he almost fell,” an amused Green said of Herro. “Nah, it was a great move though. It was a great move. Got to the spot that he wanted. Once he got Tyler to open his back leg up, he was kinda dead at that point.”

That wasn’t the only time the Warriors went after Herro in the fourth quarter, either.

The defending champs exposed him again just a couple possessions later, daring Herro to switch back onto Curry after Erik Spoelstra had called timeout and toggled his team’s defensive matchups. The result? A splashed open triple for Klay Thompson, created by Kyle Lowry’s hesitance to let Herro defend the best offensive player in basketball instead of trying to force it out of Curry’s hands.

Curry finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in Golden State’s impressive 123-110 win over Miami, shooting 7-of-14 from three-point range.

Just as impressive as his long-range exploits, though, is what Curry did to the Heat off the bounce throughout Thursday’s game. Picking up where he left off in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Curry proved too quick, strong and creative in isolation for even the Heat’s best defenders, blowing by both Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler for isolation layups.

No wonder Green adamantly believes the 34-year-old is still getting better.

“Steph is incredible. He’s playing great to start this year off, which is expected,” Green saidf. “But as I’ve said before, he continues to improve, which is scary that that guy continues to get better. So it’s pretty interesting, and fun to watch.”