The Miami Heat are one win away from the NBA Finals after smoking the Boston Celtics in Game 3. The team that lost a play-in game and had to win another close one in order to get into the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the first place has dominated in a way never before seen in the Eastern Conference Finals. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Heat are super close to winning their second conference championship in four seasons.

The Heat have adopted a mindset of never saying die and executing with precession in order to beat whoever is in front of them. Adebayo explained that the work they have put in allows them to believe in themselves despite the incredibly rocky regular season they endured.

Reporter: "Are you surprising yourself a little bit? On any level?” Bam: "No. We just needed the ups and downs to prepare us for these moments.” Bam Adebayo on the Heat’s swagger in the Playoffs 🗣️pic.twitter.com/nie3tnwPP1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

“No,” Adebayo said when asked if the Heat are surprised with how dominant they have been in the playoffs. “The ups and downs prepared us for these moments. They prepared us for going 11-3 in the postseason, still having a great opportunity to go further in this playoff run. For us, it’s not shocking because — y’all not around —but y’all don’t see the work that a lot of guys put in. It’s speaking volumes right now in this postseason. For us, I don’t believe it’s a surprise or a shocker.”

The Heat’s intensity and confidence have been on display all postseason long. It all starts with Butler, who weaves his way through any defense and displays a killer mentality rarely ever seen. Adebayo’s versatility allows Miami to do a lot of different things on both sides of the floor.

What makes this Heat team so surprisingly good is how deep they are despite one of their best scorers, Tyler Herro, out with a hand injury. Guys like Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus have all been very helpful. Aging stars like Kevin Love and Kyle Lowry are giving whatever they can to get Miami back onto the biggest stage.

The Heat need one more win to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals against, most likely, the Denver Nuggets, who lead the Los Angeles Lakers 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals.