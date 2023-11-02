Bam Adebayo had some eye-opening comments after the Miami Heat dropped to 1-4 with a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Miami Heat dropped to 1-4 on the season after a 109-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Wednesday, and Bam Adebayo made some eyebrow-raising comments on how soon the team needs to turn things around.

“We don't want to dig this hole too deep,” Bam Adebayo said, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “So that's the concern, because the season starts going like this, then obviously you get to the deadline, and you don't know what's going to happen. So, that's the concern, because we got a great group of guys. We just got to figure it out.”

Adebayo has a sense of urgency, and wants to turn things around fast so the hole does not get dug deeper.

“We're 1-4 right now,” Adebayo said, via Winderman. “We don't want to dig this hole too deep so we're fighting at the end of the season, thinking about, ‘if we would have won this game or that game, it would be a different factor now.' The biggest thing for us is to handle it now and figure it out later.”

The Heat had a slot start to last season, and it was a big reason why they were in the play-in tournament and ended up as the eight see in the Eastern Conference. The Heat got to the NBA Finals last year, but it is not a sustainable strategy to get into the playoffs as a low seed and hope to make a run. It will have to start on Friday against the Washington Wizards.