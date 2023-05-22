A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Praises and platitudes have been coming from every and all directions after Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday. It’s a sad day for the basketball world as we bid farewell to a legend, but at the same time, it’s also an opportunity for fans to celebrate Melo’s decorated career.

New York Knicks superfan Stephen A Smith has now come out with his own tribute for Anthony. Melo is widely regarded as one of the greatest Knicks players of all time, and Stephen A just had to give him his flowers:

“One of the great scorers this game has ever seen. One of the better people, more decent people you’ll ever see,” Smith said. “Really, really good dude.”

Stephen A then talked about how Carmelo Anthony overstayed in New York and how one major decision from his end totally changed the trajectory of his career. According to Smith, Melo should have had the opportunity to link up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat:

“Lone regret: he should have been a member of the Big 3,” Smith said. “He signed a five-year deal (with the Knicks) instead of a three-year deal that would have given him an opt-out (clause) in 2010. It was supposed to be him, LeBron, and D-Wade in South Beach. … That’s why Melo, one of the great scorers and one of the great people this game has ever seen, doesn’t have a championship.”

What a trio that would have been. Chris Bosh was an outstanding third option behind LeBron and Wade, and this historic trio went on to win back-to-back titles with the Heat. However, it’s hard not to imagine how many championships a Big 3 of LeBron, Wade, and Melo would have won in South Beach.