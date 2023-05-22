My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Miami Heat continued their destruction of the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference Finals series, blowing them out of the water with a 128-102 victory. Charles Barkley has picked the C’s to win each of the first three games of this series and has been wrong each time, and he wasn’t shy in roasting the Celtics after this game, even during Gabe Vincent‘s postgame interview.

Vincent was the star for the Heat on a night where they got contributions up and down their roster, as he dropped a game-high 29 points on 11-14 shooting, while also dishing out three assists and picking up a pair of rebounds. After the game, Vincent made sure to let everyone know the Heat still weren’t taking the Celtics lightly ahead of Game 4, which drew a hilarious response from Barkley.

Gabe Vincent on Celtics: “They're a really good team, a well-coached team. They got stars. They're not gonna lay down. We gotta come in & handle business.” Charles Barkley: “Yeah, clearly you didn't watch the game tonight… Go look at the tape again.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/e5EKKqOTY0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

You have to appreciate Vincent’s sentiment, as closing out a team in the NBA is never easy, but the Celtics appear to be down and out as Barkley notes here. It’s ironic that Vincent says he thinks Boston is going to put up a big fight in Game 4, because as we just saw in Game 3, they did nothing of the sort.

Barkley’s great response certainly won’t fall on deaf ears, but this really shows just how locked in the Heat are as they gear up for a chance to advance to the NBA Finals on Tuesday night. Even though Vincent doesn’t want to admit it, it sure looks like the Celtics have given up, and it seems like Barkley and everyone else is expecting this series to get wrapped up in Game 4 on Tuesday night.