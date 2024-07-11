The Miami Heat have always been known to find diamonds in the rough in terms of undrafted players and using their development program to form them into solid NBA players. Another one could be forming in front of Heat fans' eyes as Keshad Johnson is impressing during the first three games of Summer League.

Keshad Johnson says he is a “Heat Culture guy”

Johnson was an undrafted free agent that the Heat signed after the conclusion of the NBA Draft where the guard was one of of the better players in his position left on the board. He played five years of college basketball where the first four were spent at San Diego State before he transferred to Arizona to play in his final season along with Miami's second round pick in Pelle Larsson, but Johnson definitely has the mindset to fit in well with the team.

“I’m a Heat culture guy,” Johnson said according to Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald. “Throughout my career, I just want to keep making an emphasis that I’m willing to do everything, that I’m gritty. I just want that to be my identity. I just want to make an example of how much of a Heat culture guy that I am.”

Heat Summer League coach says Johnson is a “absolute workhorse”

As a part of showcasing his talents during the Summer League, he had a great game in the final contest of the California Classic against the Los Angeles Lakers as he scored 21 points while making eight of his 14 shots from the field. He would also collect eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and three steals to put a cap on an impressive outing, one that was appreciated by Miami's summer league head coach and player development coach Dan Bisaccio.

“K.J. [Johnson] from the beginning has been a consummate professional,” Bisaccio said. “From the moment he got here, he’s just been an absolute workhorse behind the scenes. I mean, as soon as he gets in the gym, he’s high motor, high energy. He’s very much just a hard worker, wants to come in and do whatever is asked.”

Best part for Johnson was, his excellent performance was in front of his family and friends as where the game was located was “25 miles away” from where his high school was per The Miami Herald. While still impactful, Johnson had 19 points combined in his first two games where be played more off the ball, but was more a focus of the team against the Lakers as Bisaccio explained.

“It was great to get him in some triggers, having him screening and rolling and making plays,” Bisaccio said. “Then again, just mixing him up in different defensive coverages. Those are the types of things that we’re looking to evaluate from guys like K.J.”

Johnson trying to follow the path of other Heat undrafted standouts

Johnson was signed to one of the three two-way contracts for the Heat along with fellow undrafted free agent Zyon Pullin and Dru Smith, who was on a standard contract last season before tearing his ACL. The Arizona product is trying to join the likes of Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith, and others that the Heat get undrafted and turn into a contributor.

Johnson says he has “raw talent” that Heat can unlock

Turning 23-years old a month ago, there is no doubt he has the right mindset as like the “Heat Culture” way of thinking, he wants to do “whatever it takes to win.” What also helps is that he is six foot, six inches, weighing 224 pounds with an impressive wing span, and eye-opening athleticism as it could have been a shock to some that he was not drafted in the first two rounds.

“I just try to do whatever it takes to win,” Johnson said. “I don’t like going outside the box. But I feel like I’m raw, I feel like I got a raw talent. I feel like there’s still a lot of stuff that’s unscratched. So you’ll see glimpses of me just doing stuff from instinct. That’s just what the game provided [Wednesday]. Just doing things that I know I’m capable of and everything that I haven’t really showcased throughout my whole college career. Just with the time of getting NBA development, I just keep getting better as a player overall.”

“I wasn’t drafted, but everything worked out for the best,” Johnson continued. “As I prayed, I landed in the right spot, I feel like.”

Time will tell as the season gets closer how much of an impact Johnson will have with the Heat on the main roster, but he will continue to work on his skills during the Summer League. Miami will start playing in Las Vegas Summer League against the Boston Celtics this Saturday.