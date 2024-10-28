ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with another betting prediction and pick for the upcoming NBA slate as we head towards the Eastern Conference for this next matchup. The Detroit Pistons (0-3) will take on the Miami Heat (1-1) as Detroit looks for their first win of the season. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Heat prediction and pick.

The Detroit Pistons are still searching for their first win of the new campaign following losses to the Pacers, Cavaliers, and Celtics. Their most recent loss to the Boston Celtics was a close 124-118 game as they managed to cover the spread, but their goal here is to build momentum and notch a win on their record.

The Miami Heat split their first two games and most recently took down the Charlotte Hornets 114-106. Jimmy Butler finally arrived with a massive fourth quarter effort and lifted his team despite the Hornets’ pesky efforts down the stretch. Now, they’ll look for a win against a Detroit team they handled in four meetings last season.

Here are the Pistons-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Heat Odds

Detroit Pistons: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +300

Miami Heat: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 220 (-110)

Under: 220 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have started their season the way we expected them to, but their most recent loss against the Boston Celtics showed that this team is much better than their versions from a season ago. They led by six points with just five minutes left in the game, but couldn’t stop Celtics’ Jayson Tatum from scoring down the stretch. It’s still a promising sign nonetheless that they could hang-in with the defending champions until the final minutes, so don’t be surprised if this team can earn some hard-fought victories against much better teams.

Jaden Ivey notched a team-high 26 points on 10-18 shooting while Cade Cunningham added a cool 21 points and 10 assists during the loss. Cunningham also totaled seven of the Pistons’ 15 total turnovers, so they’ll be focused on taking care of the ball and forcing their own turnovers in this one. The most impressive part of their last showing was their ability to come back from down 20 points to eventually take the lead over the Celtics. Don’t sleep on Detroit as a scrappy team in the East.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat had a solid bounce-back effort in holding off the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. After scoring just three points in their season opener, Butler responded with a 26-point effort and scoring 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. While they were slightly out-rebounded as a team, their defense managed to create 20 turnovers from the Hornets as they made the most of the opportunities on offense. They’ll be looking to continue their success against a Detroit team they swept 4-0 during last season.

Expand Tweet



Jimmy Butler was also extremely active on the defensive side of the ball and it’s clear he’s their identity on that end of the floor when he’s focused and determined. Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier both turned in solid efforts from three-point range and it was a nice wakeup call from their previous blunder in their opening game. If the Heat can continue to become a three-and-d team with efficient shooting, they should be in good hands for the rest of the season.

Final Pistons-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Miami Heat are confidently heading into this game knowing they swept the Pistons in their season series last year, so we should see much of the same in terms of positional matchups throughout this one. Still, given the recent game the Pistons gave the Boston Celtics, the Heat will have to continue their lockdown defense and converting on the offensive end.

The Detroit Pistons certainly found their scoring rhythm over the last three games and they have the advantage of seeing more court time than the Heat up to this point. They avoided a blowout against the Celtics and even managed to cover the spread, so don’t be surprised if they give the Heat a run for their money if Miami.

Still, the Miami Heat should have the stern advantage in this game given Bam Adebayo and his abilities to rebound the ball. If the Heat can capitalize on the Pistons’ missed shots, they should be able to control the flow of the game and eventually pull away in the fourth quarter.

Final Pistons-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -8.5 (-112)