The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Miami on Wednesday, and Heat legend Dwyane Wade was sitting courtside with an outfit that garnered the attention of many. Wade's sweater was roasted on Twitter after he was shown in the waning minutes of the game.

Here is a picture of Wade's sweater that everyone was talking about.

Who do you think Dwyane Wade is texting? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/7gJ3BODv5s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

Our account tweeted the picture asking who people thought Dwyane Wade was texting. That brought some interesting responses. Let's get to them.

“@ShannonSharpe to discuss the sweaters they wear at basketball games,” wrote @CoachCorona.

“His grandma to knit him another cardigan for game 4,” wrote @BobFitzNBC.

“His nana… to say thanks for letting him borrow her sweater,” wrote @John_Kobbeman.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The person that let him come out with that dam shirt,” wrote @Rhandysvg.

“Asking moms to knit another sweater,” wrote @jasonrivy.

“Hopefully someone to bring him a hoodie 🙃,” wrote @summerpirelli.

“Probably whoever made that knit sweater he decided to be seen out the house with,” wrote @MBoyer35.

“Man, we all know he's googling local mesh clothing vendors,” wrote @PonyBoyParlays.

As you can see, there were many observations made about Wade's sweater that he wore for Game 3. It will be interesting to see if he wears that same sweater again for Game 4, or if he will go with a different look to try to bring the Heat some luck.

The Heat will be in desperation mode in Game 4 against the Nuggets. They do not want to fall down 3-1 in the NBA Finals heading back to Denver for Game 5.