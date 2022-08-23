Udonis Haslem made headlines on Sunday after he announced that he had decided to come back for another season with the Miami Heat in 2022-23. Former teammate and fellow Heat icon Dwyane Wade had to shout out the 42-year-old veteran as D-Wade sent out a quick reminder to everyone out there about how Haslem is now set to enter Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki territory.

Kobe and Dirk are two of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball, and you wouldn’t usually put Haslem in the same category as these two. However, in terms of loyalty to a single franchise, there’s no denying that Haslem is right up there with the best of them (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Heat Nation):

Even Dwyane Wade, who is widely considered as one of, if not the greatest player in Heat franchise history, couldn’t touch this record by Haslem. Apart from the fact that the three-time NBA champ called it a career after 16 years, Wade also moved around a bit in the latter part of his career. He signed with his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls, during the 2016-17 season before re-joining LeBron James with the Cleveland Cavaliers the following year. Wade eventually returned to Miami to end his career with the Heat, bringing his total tally with the franchise to 15 seasons.

That’s a full five years shy of Udonis Haslem’s record of 20 years. As the graphic above states, he is only the third person in NBA history to remain with a single team for two decades. Only Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks achieved this highly-respectable feat in the past. As Wade said, this makes Udonis Haslem a true legend.