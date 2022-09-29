While Jimmy Butler’s hair was what drew a lot of attention during the Miami Heat’s media day, Butler also touched on the subject of former starting power forward PJ Tucker’s departure to the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra know just how crucial Tucker was, as one of the most reliable 3 and D big men in the league, to their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. While Butler could certainly do a job for the Heat at the four, it appears as if Caleb Martin, armed with a three year, $20 million deal, will be slated to start at power forward.

Erik Spoelstra recently made it clear that Jimmy Butler will not be starting at power forward, which echoed the sentiment Butler had at the start of media day.

Anthony Chiang, a Heat reporter for the Miami Herald, wrote: “Erik Spoelstra sounded today like Jimmy Butler is not a candidate to start at power forward, but he did say that he’ll probably play Butler at the four during different stretches.”

Replacing Tucker will be a difficult task, as he is also able to guard opposing centers, but if Martin builds off his performances last season, he could certainly do an admirable job filling in, which would put Jimmy Butler back to his more natural position at the three. Martin averaged 13.7 points and 5.7 rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field (40 percent from deep) in the 12 games he started last season.

Caleb Martin’s other competitors for the four-spot include 6’7 forward Haywood Highsmith and the 27th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft Nikola Jovic, who projects as a do-it-all wing, and at 6’11, his sheer size would mask major defensive limitations that may be caused by his lack of athleticism.

Nonetheless, the Heat could always look to re-acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns after he played a huge part for the Heat in their 2020 NBA Bubble Finals run. Crowder fits the Heat identity to a T and he is also friends with Jimmy Butler after their stint at Marquette back in 2011, so Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the Heat staff will not find it difficult to re-integrate him into the squad. However, a potential deal between the Heat and the Suns remains tricky due to salary cap complications, so such a trade may require a third team to be involved.