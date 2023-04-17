Put some respect on Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler‘s name.

In the process of taking down the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in a 130-117 victory, the veteran led his team to victory with 35 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and three steals in 42 minutes. Butler became the fourth player in NBA history to have 35 points, 10 assists, and 3 steals in multiple playoff games.

He joins NBA icon Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook on that very short list of players to have reached or eclipsed those numbers multiple times in the postseason.

As one might expect when one piece of history is notched, others are in reach or taken down as well.

That was the case again to tonight in regard to Butler.

The former 30th overall pick passed LeBron to have the second-most games scoring at least 35 points in Heat history. Heat legend Dwyane Wade is atop the list at 14 but Butler could theoretically reach that number one day with good enough health.

Most 35+ point Playoff games in Heat history: Dwyane Wade: 14 Games

Jimmy Butler: 10 Games

LeBron James: 9 Games pic.twitter.com/JLwIWWLCPF — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 17, 2023

Wade, Butler, LeBron, and Hall of Fame forward Chris Bosh are the only players in Heat history to score at least 1,000 points in the playoffs (h/t StatMuse).

Butler is a world-class defender. Highly regarded for his defensive acumen, tenacity, and instincts, it isn’t surprising to see him record three assists in a game. Frankly, he — like Kawhi Leonard or Paul George — is one of the true stars that consistently elevates his team with his defensive play.

Like Kawhi as well, Butler’s offensive growth over the years has also been impressive. Yet, the fact that he continues to excel offensively while not being reliant on the 3-ball separates him from most other volume scorers.