After a masterclass from Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, his press conference interaction between him and teammate Tyler Herro is too good.



JB: “[Tyler is] without a doubt one of the best scorers on this team – I'm not gonna say he is the best, but he can get a bucket that's for damn sure. I beat you at 1-on-1 in training camp so don't talk to me.”



TH: “Don't say one of them. It's either one or…”



JB: “Spo, who's 1A?”



TH: “Who's 1B?”



JB: “My boy!” 🤣



While Butler himself dropped a 30-point, 10 rebounds, and five assist performance, Herro posted 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists. The latter guard is having a career year and from a statistical standpoint, has been better than Butler.



On the season, he's averaging 24.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting 48.6% from the floor and 45.2% from three-point land. Some thought that Herro's game would remain stagnant but he's taken that next step.



Butler is still that two-way presence for the Heat but his scoring has taken a backseat to Herro and Bam Adebayo. However, the team rallies around Butler as the emotional leader. His presence fits perfectly with the Miami culture that Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley built.

Tyler Herro has stepped up in Jimmy Butler's absence for the Heat

With career highs in points and shooting percentages, Herro is making an all-star case for himself. He's been the offensive engine from the perimeter for Miami. However, it's still Butler's team as long as he's there. A 30-point performance is a glimpse of what he can do when he turns it up. After all, he elevated the Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals in one amazing performance after another.

Although Butler has been banged up the last two seasons, it's forced Herro to play hero-ball and will his team to victory. The efficiency is there, and the degree of difficulty with his shots is all the more impressive. Pull-ups, step-backs, and shots off the dribble highlight the tough shot-making from the former Kentucky guard.

As Herro reinvented his role, that progress has translated in nearly no time. If Butler gets sidelined for more games, it could be likely that the franchise will turn to him. The sixth-year NBA Miami guard could add more accolades to his résumé this season. Butler will remain the No. 1 option as long as he's there. If continued progress sustains from Herro, he could soon be the 1A and Butler becomes the 1B.