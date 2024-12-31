On Sunday evening, the headlines that were going to revolve around an impressive road win by the Miami Heat vs the Houston Rockets instead were hijacked by a late game scuffle between Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson, which resulted in multiple ejections for both teams. Herro and Thompson got locked up while Herro tried to free himself for an inbound pass, and Thompson ultimately ended up throwing the former Sixth Man of the Year to the ground, which led to a benches-clearing scrum between the two squads.

One person who seemed very entertained from his seat on the bench was Heat forward Kevin Love. After the game, Love took to Instagram to share a series of memes about the incident.

Among the viral memes in Love's collection were Joaquin Phoenix's Joker getting tossed to the ground, the infamous “You're not that guy pal” rant, and an image of Herro and Terry Rozier making a less than savory gesture in the locker room after the game.

The bigger story for the Heat

Theatrics aside, the bigger story for the Heat on Sunday was the fact that they were able to pick up a big road win against one fo the Western Conference's better teams in the Houston Rockets. Making matters more impressive for Miami was that they did so without Jimmy Butler, and on the second night of a back to back, having lost a tough game to the Atlanta Hawks 24 hours prior.

Tyler Herro has established himself as a fringe All-Star candidate so far this year, having turned himself into the Heat's most reliable player, especially considering the frequent absences of Butler and the regression of center Bam Adebayo. Herro has been able to stay on the floor this year and has shown much more poise than he did when asked to be the number one in the team's playoff loss to the Boston Celtics a season ago.

Still, as impressive as the win against the Rockets was, there is still a lot of work for Pat Riley and company to do if they want to make a contender out of this roster, and the rampant trade rumors surrounding Jimmy Butler certainly aren't helping that cause.

In any case, the Heat will next take the floor on New Year's Day at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. That game is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.