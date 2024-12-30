After the fight between Tyler Herro and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler commented on what went down at the end of the Heat’s 104-100 win on Sunday. Immediately after the dust settled, NBA fans reacted to the Herro and Thompson brawl on social media, including a teammate, Butler.

The six-time All-Star posted the following to his 24-hour story on Instagram, per Heat Nation’s X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Butler trolling Thompson by photoshopping the Houston Police Department into the scuffle isn’t what many expected, but it’s not surprising, as the veteran supports his teammate. Buter was inactive on Sunday, but it didn’t stop him from reacting to Thompson tossing Herro to the ground after the two got tangled up on an inbound play.

It turned into an all-out melee, per Overtime’s X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Herro and Thompson were ejected from the game, and it didn’t stop there. For Houston, Rockets coach Ime Udoka, Fred VanVleet, and Jalen Green were also tossed, and Heat guard Terry Rozier was ejected for Miami.

Herro’s stellar performance — scoring 27 points on 10-of-17 attempts, 3-for-7 from deep, nine assists, and six rebounds— led the Heat to victory. Nikola Jokic led the bench with 18 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Haywood Highsmith scored 15 points, Terry Rozier added 14 points and five rebounds, and Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Tyler Herro’s playful reaction to Amen Thompson altercation

Before Jimmy Butler posted to social media, Heat forward Tyler Herro addressed his altercation with Rockets forward Amen Thompson. Keeping his answer short and sweet, Herro believes his stellar play got under Thompson’s skin.

It’s the only comment Herro made about the incident, per FanDuel Sports.

“Just a physical game,” Herro said. “Guess that’s what happens when someone is scoring, throwing dimes, doing the whole thing, so I’d get mad too.”

Expand Tweet

The NBA will most likely announce suspensions in the upcoming days.