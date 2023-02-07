LeBron James has hit plenty of big shots throughout the course of his NBA career. But according to LeBron, his most notable shot came in 2013 with the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, via ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

“Right at the right elbow,” James said. “That’s the biggest shot of my career because they forced me to take jumpers that entire series. And throughout that series, I kinda got discouraged about my jump shot. To be able to knock that shot down — it was huge. Huge.”

The shot came against the San Antonio Spurs with Kawhi Leonard guarding LeBron. LeBron’s clutch jumper ultimately put the Heat up by 4 points with 27 seconds remaining in the game.

LeBron James’ tenure with Miami was successful to say the least. He won his first two NBA Finals with the Heat before later returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron’s decision to go back to Cleveland is more than understandable. But one can only imagine what could have happened had he remained in Miami.

James is currently in the process of chasing down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all time scoring record. LeBron is finding no shortage of success in his late 30’s overall. But the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled and recently missed out on acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers are trying to right the ship and make a playoff run this year. LeBron James is unquestionably doing everything he can.

Nevertheless, LeBron will always be remembered for his clutch shot with the Heat during the 2013 NBA Finals.