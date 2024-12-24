The Miami Heat are converting forward Keshad Johnson to a two-year NBA contract, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move, announced Tuesday, follows Johnson’s impressive performances in the G League this season.

Johnson, 23, has been a standout in the developmental league, averaging 21.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He has also displayed remarkable efficiency, shooting 54.9% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range.

The Heat’s decision comes in the wake of a season-ending injury to backup guard Dru Smith, who suffered a torn Achilles. Smith, 26, had been a reliable contributor for Miami, averaging 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 50.8% from the field and 53.3% from beyond the arc.

With a 14-13 record, the Heat are looking to build momentum after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 110-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Johnson’s addition is expected to bolster the team’s depth as they navigate a challenging stretch of the season.

Miami’s next test will come on a three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The Magic, currently 19-12, have been without key players Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner due to injuries. In their last meeting, Orlando overcame a 25-point deficit to defeat the Heat, holding Miami to just eight points in the fourth quarter. The Heat are 0-2 against the Magic this season.

Johnson’s ability to contribute on both ends of the floor could provide a spark for a Miami team that has struggled with consistency. The 6-foot-7 forward brings size, athleticism, and shooting range, making him a versatile option for head coach Erik Spoelstra.

The Heat have a history of developing G League talent, and Johnson’s promotion underscores the team’s commitment to identifying and cultivating potential. With Miami navigating a challenging stretch of the season, Johnson’s transition to the NBA roster presents an opportunity to make an immediate impact.

The Heat’s road trip continues after Orlando with games against the Atlanta Hawks (15-15) and Houston Rockets (20-9), as the team aims to climb in the competitive Eastern Conference standings.