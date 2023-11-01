The Miami Heat have become a team to be reckoned with in the NBA's Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler is America's favorite NBA anti-hero, and he dressed up as an “emo” character during a preseason press conference.

On Halloween, NBA legend and former Heat player Shaquille O'Neal paid tribute to Butler's pre-Halloween, non-Halloween costume with a take on Butler's “emo” digs that had fans rolling on Twitter.

Butler was slammed on social media recently for a controversial take that surprised fans. Heat fans got their first look at the new ‘Heat Culture' jerseys that are unlike what most fans have ever seen.

The Heat are just 1-3 on the season so far. O'Neal's costume showed a side of the Heat star that most fans had already forgotten.

Fans chimed in on X with pictures of other NBA stars in Jimmy Butler emo fashion.

Fans seemed to love the Halloween comedic chops as shown by ‘The Diesel' on social media.

“Gotta love Shaq! He is hilarious,” another fan added.

“Somehow Shaq looks better than Jimmy,” another fan added on X.

Butler has talked up the Heat as a future contender but seems to be having something of a playoff hangover so far this season. He had just 13 points against the Boston Celtics on October 27. He added a 13 point game against the Bucks on October 30.

The Heat have been outgunned by star-studded Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks teams so far this season, and they almost coughed up a late game lead to the Detroit Pistons in the opener in Miami.

Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra took aim at the referees recently while Bam Adebayo, Butler and the rest of the Heat have scratched and clawed their way to a 1-3 record against some of the best teams in the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal's costume and Butler's emo getup have been the highlights of the season so far in many ways, a sad commentary on the state of Miami's 2023 results.

 