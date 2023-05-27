Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

During the Eastern Conference Finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, former coach and current analyst Stan Van Gundy jokingly roasted Tyler Herro for his poor sense of style, saying the team needs him back on the court because he has such bad fashion on the bench. Well, it appears Herro took that personally.

Take a look at this savagery. Via NBA Central:

Tyler Herro fires back at Stan Van Gundy and implies he was a bad coach 👀 pic.twitter.com/7YVukemTdX — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 27, 2023

Van Gundy loves to crack jokes. By the looks of it, Herro wasn’t totally serious with his clap back either considering the laughing emoji. But, that one will sting.

The 63-year-old coached for many years in the NBA, even spending time with the Heat in the early 2000s. His most recent head coaching gig came in 2020-21 with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he was fired. To say Van Gundy was “bad” on the sidelines is slightly inaccurate, though. After all, he took the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009 and also made the conference finals on two other occasions.

Clearly, Tyler Herro is just salty. The guard has been out since the first round after breaking his hand and has no clear timetable for return. There is a chance he returns for the Finals if the Heat make it though. Herro has begun some basketball activities, although he’s not shooting quite yet.

Miami will be looking to close out Boston on Saturday night after dropping back-to-back games. The series currently sits at 3-2 heading back to South Beach. Herro will be on the bench as always with a statement outfit, I’m sure.