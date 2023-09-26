Iconic R&B singer Usher knows Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade's reputation as a ferocious dunker and competitor all these years.

Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union attended one of Usher's recent concerts. The eight-time Grammy Award winner approached the couple in their front-row seats and made a profound statement about the recent Hall of Famer.

“Let’s not get carried away. You know this is Dwyane Wade. That man could knock my whole head off and then dunk it.” Usher was singing his song ‘Boyfriend’ to D-Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union at his show 😅 (via @Usher)pic.twitter.com/IXRzma2RoZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

“Let's not get carried away. You know this is Dwyane Wade. That man could knock my whole head off and then dunk it,” Usher told the sold-out crowd.

Dwyane Wade spent 15 of his 17-year NBA career with the Miami Heat. The man known as “The Flash” led the Heat to their first NBA title against the Dallas Mavericks in 2006. Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh then led the Heat to back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

Wade had a reputation as a fearless slasher who took it hard to the basket against anybody. Usher, who's a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, knows that all too well. His spontaneous words during his recent concert amused Dwyane Wade to no end.

For Usher's part, he will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, NV on February 11. The recent news of Usher earning that distinction has social media blowing up in recent days. In fact, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Wade's former teammate with the Heat, was excited about the turn of events. You can be sure Usher will bring the house down in Super Bowl LVIII.

With that in mind, will Usher single out another famous athlete from the crowd and make another wisecrack? Stay tuned.