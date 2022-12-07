By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Miami Heat appeared to be turning a corner after claiming a resounding victory over the Boston Celtics last Friday. Jimmy Butler was back to his usual cold-blooded self, and the Heat were inching ever more closely to a full-strength squad with Victor Oladipo set to make his season debut soon.

However, the Heat promptly lost two winnable games, the first of which was a dispiriting defeat to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, and then a 116-96 blowout loss to one of the worst teams in the league in the Detroit Pistons, despite Oladipo’s return to action in the latter game.

Nonetheless, Victor Oladipo, who knows more than anyone the grind he had to go through to make his return, is thankful that he is back healthy and playing again despite the rough circumstances that greeted him back.

“Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted or I wanted, but it’s definitely good to play again. It’s good to be out there,” Oladipo told reporters after the game, per Bally Sports Florida. “I’m optimistic. Just go and keep getting better and everything else will take care of itself.”

Victor Oladipo only played 19 minutes in his season debut, scoring nine points on 3-9 shooting from the field. Oladipo was evidently rusty in his first game back, understandably so, but the 30-year old guard said that his body is feeling good despite dealing with knee injuries.

“I felt good. The bright side of everything is that my body felt good. The sky’s the limit,” Oladipo added.

Oladipo has only played in 13 regular season games for the Heat since arriving in a trade during the 2021 trade deadline. He has dealt with a litany of injury problems to his knee, which has severely hampered his production as a result. The 30-year old had his moments in last season’s playoffs, but the Heat will need him to do more especially after falling to 11-14 following their latest defeat.