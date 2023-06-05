Watching the Miami Heat this postseason has truly been a cinematic experience. That is not hyperbole. The amount of times this team has come back from the dead would make a Hollywood script writer scoff. Their story became even more unfathomable Sunday night, following their 111-108 victory against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Miami started started off hot before Denver quickly seized control and built a double-digit lead in the second quarter. Unlikely and likely heroes emerged late, though, and continued what has become a startling fourth-quarter tradition.

“Heat point differential through 20 playoff games… 1st quarter: -1 2nd quarter: -11 3rd quarter: -12 4th quarter: +90,” NBA.com's John Schuhmann tweeted.

The Heat thrive off having their back against the wall and did so again, outscoring the Nuggets 36-25 in the game's final frame. Maybe more impressive, though, is the manner in which they have pulled off a lot of these late comebacks. Jimmy Butler is no longer carrying this group. Different players are emerging at crucial intervals.

Duncan Robinson erupted at the begging of the quarter to cut an eight-point deficit to two. Bam Adebayo displayed great court vision finding the open cutters, while also doing his own damage inside and off the glass. And, of course, the team's leader and heart and soul Butler put the hammer down with clutch offense and defense.

And so, Miami thrust its hand through the ground once more, in the most difficult place to win this year, no less. Sure, fans would rest easier if their guys played winning basketball from start to finish, but is there anything more exhilarating than cheating death?

Perhaps, we have to stop expecting this style of play to catch up to this team and just truly appreciate this unprecedented playoff run. The undead Heat head back to South beach for Game 3 on Wednesday.