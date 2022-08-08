The Miami Heat are still looking for reinforcements ahead of the new season as they hope to bounce back from what was ultimately a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. This might come in the form of a trade for one of LeBron James’ former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, who also happened to be an integral part of Miami’s 2020 NBA Finals run in the bubble.

Team insiders Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald report that the Heat have shown interest in a potential trade for Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder:

The Heat would be open to a trade involving Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, according to two sources, but salary cap rules make a deal difficult at this time.

Crowder, who played 53 games for the Cavs alongside LeBron during the 2017-18 season, was also part of Miami’s 2020 bubble squad. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a late addition for the Heat during that pandemic-hit season, but he proved to be a key piece for the team and their Finals run.

Crowder then signed with the Suns as a free agent in the summer of 2020, and it’s in Phoenix where he’s spent the past two years. Crowder is now entering the final season of his current deal, and the Heat are reportedly looking at the prospect of bringing him back to South Beach via trade.

As the above report suggests, however, Crowder’s $10.2 million salary for the upcoming season could be a hurdle for the Heat and their limited cap space. In this respect, Miami is likely also looking at other wing options available in the market.