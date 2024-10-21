The Miami Heat are now facing a crossroads as they decide whether to stick it out with Jimmy Butler or to usher in a new chapter. The Heat have been regarded as a legitimate championship contender since Butler took over in Miami, leading to a pair of NBA Finals appearances. However, without a championship to show for it and several injuries as of late, the franchise could be looking to press the restart button in order to build around Bam Adebayo. Let's look at some Heat trade candidates entering the 2024-25 season.

Jimmy Butler

In recent seasons, the Heat have been elevated into a legitimate NBA championship contender, thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler. The veteran superstar led the Heat to a pair of NBA Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023. But as the face of the Heat franchise, Butler's time may be up. After failing to get the job done last season on top of nagging injuries, Butler's stint in Miami is growing sour real quick.

With Butler's time in Miami becoming frustrating, the franchise could be headed for a big change. As a result, it isn't surprising that Butler has been involved in trade rumors. Moreover, it doesn't look like Pat Riley is keen on keeping the services of an injury-riddled Butler on a hefty $214 million extension. With plenty of young talent in Miami, sending Butler away would automatically welcome a new era in South Beach.

Tyler Herro has been an important piece in the Heat's rotation as an explosive scorer. In fact, the young prospect was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year just two years ago. Herro has also played a crucial role in helping Miami make two NBA Finals appearances in recent memory, thanks to his high-scoring barrages.

But while Herro has proved to be a lethal scorer, the Heat guard has yet to become the star the team expected him to become. Herro's development has too often been stifled by injuries. But more importantly, he has yet to solidify himself as a franchise cornerstone and could be dangled in trade talks for an upgrade. His $30 million annual salary could be a hindrance to a deal, though.

Scary Terry was a welcome addition when he was acquired by the Heat last season. However, a serious neck injury put an abrupt end to his campaign. While Rozier is healthy again and ready to play a key role this season, don't be surprised if he's in trade talks, even with nearly $50 million left on his contract.

Rozier's scoring would be a welcome addition for any NBA team. If Miami looks to go in a different direction, the guard is a prime trade candidate.