ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to Los Angeles for this next cross-conference matchup. The Miami Heat (20-17) will visit the Los Angeles Clippers (20-17) as both teams open their head-to-head season series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Clippers prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference and most recently took down the Trail Blazers 119-98. They've now won three-straight games heading into this one and have gone a solid 6-4 over their last 10 games. They'll look to build a nice winning streak as the short betting underdogs here.

The Los Angeles Clippers are seventh in the Western Conference, most recently falling 126-103 to the Denver Nuggets. They've gone a modest 4-6 over their last 10 games and after some uncertainty in their schedule due to the recent California wildfires, they'll return back to their home arena as the betting favorites.

Here are the Heat-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Clippers Odds

Miami Heat: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Los Angeles Clippers: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat notched their third-consecutive win following the recent drama stemming from Jimmy Butler trade rumors and his current suspension. Nevertheless, Tyler Herro has done a sensational job in becoming this team's new go-to option in terms of scoring the ball. He's score at least 20 points in seven of their last 10 games and continues to have the green light in putting shots up. Terry Rozier and Jaime Jacquez Jr. have also stepped up with their efforts and the Miami Heat may be fine moving forward without Butler on their team.

Expand Tweet



Rookie Nikola Jovic has also been a massive development for the Heat as his skill set begins to round-out throughout this season. While he's a great presence in the paint with his length, he's taken a step forward with his scoring and has notched 20+ point totals twice over the last three games. This team prides themselves on the defensive end of the floor, so they'll hope their offense can match the same pace as they hope to out-run the Clippers.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers will be returning to action following the recent California wildfires, so they should have a sense of playing for something bigger than themselves when they hit the court in this one. Despite scoring 30 points in their last outing, leading scorer Norman Powell wasn't able to lift them over the strong defense of the Denver Nuggets. James Harden will look to continue facilitating this offense with his 7.9 APG, ranking him seventh in the NBA.

Expand Tweet



The Clippers are shooting a slightly higher percentage from the field (46.3%) than their opponents, but their offense still ranks in the bottom half of the NBA in terms of scoring. They'll need to find options down low with the mismatch Ivica Zubac has over the relatively smaller Heat interior. Look for him to have a great day rebounding the ball for them as he does a good job of going back up with second opportunities.

Final Heat-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Heat and Clippers will meet for the first time this season and Los Angeles is favored despite having the worse scoring offense. However, Ivica Zubac will have a massive advantage in the paint and without Jimmy Butler's defensive efforts for the Heat, the Clippers could see another big day from Norman Powell scoring the ball.

However, Tyler Herro will continue to give the Heat a chance if he can keep up this recent scoring tear he's been on. Miami is also a decent 10-10 when playing on the road, so they'll have a strong chance to do so again here.

The Clippers have been one of the better covering teams in the league this season, going 22-15 ATS. They're also 11-2 when billed as the betting favorites and hold a 12-6 record at home. Let's roll with Los Angeles to cover the spread at home and pick up this much needed win.

Final Heat-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -5.5 (-110)