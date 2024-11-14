ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Heat will face the Indiana Pacers on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's time for some tournament action as we share our NBA Cup odds series and make a Heat-Pacers prediction and pick.

On Tuesday, the Heat lost 123-121 to the Detroit Pistons in overtime. Now, they look to bounce back as they continue their road trip. On Wednesday, the Pacers lost 94-90 to the Orlando Magic at Amway Arena. Ultimately, they hope to recover and get back to winning.

The Pacers edged out the Heat 117-115 in their last showdown. Also, the Pacers went 2-1 against the Heat last season. The Pacers lead the all-time series 74-56. Furthermore, the teams have split the past 10 games. The Heat are 3-2 over their past five games in Indiana.

Here are the Heat-Pacers NBA Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Cup Odds: Heat-Pacers Odds

Miami Heat: +4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +152

Indiana Pacers: -4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Pacers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: FDSI and FDSS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

A horrendous mistake cost the Heat against the Pistons. Thus, they must find a way to limit the gaffes and play better, as they will face a significantly better team.

The Heat are not scoring as much as other teams, ranking 20th in points. Their shooting is mediocre, as they are 22nd in field-goal shooting percentage. But the Heat are amazing at shooting from beyond the arc. So far, the Heat are fifth in three-point shooting percentage. The Heat are terrible at the line. So far, they are 28th in free-throw shooting percentage. Miami is inconsistent on the boards, ranking 18th in rebounds. Yet, they are good at handling the basketball, ranking fourth in turnovers. Their defense is subpar, as they rank 23rd in blocked shots.

Tyler Herro has led the Heat in scoring with Jimmy Butler out. So far, he is averaging 24.9 points per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor, including 47.9 percent from beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo is still producing. Yet, he is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting only 40.7 percent from the hardwood.

Terry Rozier is a key contributor off the bench, averaging 13.6 points per game. However, he must improve his shots as he enters this showdown, shooting only 38 percent from the field. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is one of their better role players. So far, he is averaging 9.7 points per game but must shoot better, as he has hit just 42.6 percent from the hardwood.

The Heat will cover the spread if Herro and Adebayo can shoot the ball well and put the Heat in front. Then, they must win the board battle and garner second chances.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Tyrese Haliburton made history against the New York Knicks alongside teammate Bennedict Mathurin last weekend. Amazingly, this offense keeps flowing and is probably one of the most dangerous in the association.

The Pacers are 12th in points and fifth in field-goal shooting percentage, including 10th from the triples. However, they struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 22nd in free-throw shooting percentage. The Pacers are atrocious on the boards, ranking 28th in rebounds. Yet, they handle the rock well, ranking 13th in turnovers. The Pacers also struggle on the defensive end, ranking 23rd in blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam is their best scorer, and he is averaging 20.5 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor. Ultimately, he did well against the Heat last season, averaging 24 points over two games. Mathurin is exceptional, averaging 19.7 points per game. Yet, he must do more against the Heat, averaging just 11.3 points over six games against them.

Myles Turner is once again dominating, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the floor. Overall, he must do more against the Heat, as he is averaging just 12.7 points over 27 games against the Heat. Haliburton is the fourth-best scorer on the team. Regardless, he is still a threat to go off every night, as he comes into this game averaging 16 points per game. Haliburton is also averaging 17.8 points over nine career outings against the Heat.

The Pacers will cover the spread if they can get hot early and hit their shots to put the Heat in a hole. Then, they must defend on their own end and prevent a late-game collapse.

Final Heat-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Heat are 4-6 against the spread, while the Pacers are 6-5 against the odds. Moreover, the Heat are 4-2 against the spread on the road, while the Pacers are 3-1 against the odds at home. The Heat are 2-4 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers are 5-4. The Pacers are healthier right now, and that gives them the edge, especially at home.

Final Heat-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: -4.5 (-108)