The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Miami Heat will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at the Target Center, with both teams looking to shift momentum. Miami enters the game on a three-game losing streak, losing Jimmy Butler to injury, and struggling to find their rhythm after a promising start to the season. In contrast, Minnesota boasts a solid 6-3 record, showcasing their depth and defensive prowess. Key matchups will include the Heat's Bam Adebayo (without Butler) against the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards, both of whom can change the game's dynamics. Expect a competitive clash as Miami seeks to snap its skid while Minnesota aims to maintain its winning form.

Here are the Heat-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Heat-Timberwolves NBA Odds

Miami Heat: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs Timberwolves

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite the absence of Jimmy Butler due to an ankle injury, the Miami Heat are well-positioned to secure a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. The Heat's depth and resilient team culture, cultivated by head coach Erik Spoelstra, will be key factors in overcoming the loss of their star player. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are primed to step up and fill the offensive void left by Butler's absence. Herro's scoring prowess and improved playmaking skills, coupled with Adebayo's versatility on both ends of the floor, will pose significant challenges for the Timberwolves' defense.

The Heat's defensive identity, which has been a hallmark of their success in recent years, should remain intact even without Butler. Their team-oriented approach and ability to make in-game adjustments will be crucial in containing Minnesota's offensive threats, particularly Anthony Edwards. Additionally, the Timberwolves have shown inconsistency this season, especially in their offensive execution. If Miami can leverage their collective experience, defensive tenacity, and the increased responsibility placed on players like Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin, they stand a strong chance of securing a road victory. The Heat's “next man up” mentality and proven track record of performing well in adverse situations make them a formidable opponent, even without their leader on the court.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves are primed to secure a victory against the Miami Heat on Sunday night, capitalizing on the absence of Jimmy Butler due to his ankle injury. The Timberwolves, boasting a strong 6-3 record, have demonstrated their prowess on both ends of the court this season. Their formidable frontcourt duo of Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels has been dominating the paint, while Anthony Edwards continues to emerge as a bona fide superstar. The Timberwolves' defensive intensity, anchored by Gobert's rim protection, will pose significant challenges for a Heat offense that has struggled to find consistency in their recent outings.

Without Butler, the Heat lose their primary playmaker and go-to scorer, putting immense pressure on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to carry the offensive load. While both are talented players, they may struggle against Minnesota's stifling defense, which has been a key factor in the team's success this season. The Timberwolves' balanced scoring attack, featuring players like Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid coming off the bench, gives them a clear advantage over a depleted Heat roster. Additionally, Minnesota's home-court advantage at the Target Center, where they've historically performed well, will further tilt the odds in their favor. As the Timberwolves continue to build momentum in the competitive Western Conference, a win against Miami would further solidify their status as a team to watch this season.

Final Heat-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Based on recent performances and team dynamics, the Timberwolves appear to have a significant edge over the Heat in this matchup. Minnesota is riding a three-game winning streak, with each victory coming by 16 or more points, showcasing their dominant form. Their strong home record and fifth-ranked offense should pose challenges for Miami's struggling defense. The Heat, on a three-game losing streak and will be without Jimmy Butler for this game and it's to be determined how much longer thereafter, face an uphill battle. Their recent road struggles and inconsistent offense make covering the spread difficult. Given Minnesota's momentum, home-court advantage, and Miami's recent woes, the Timberwolves will cover the -7.5 spread in a convincing victory at home.

Final Heat-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -7.5 (-110), Under 227 (-110)